Messi vs Ronaldo debate ends in divorce for Russian couple

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 3.15K // 06 Jul 2018, 14:43 IST

The debate continues...

The 'Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo' debate has been going on for over a decade now. There is no conclusion to this and there might never be one.

Over the years, we have seen a lot of debates, incidents and have even seen a murder take place because of the same. However, a divorce is something we have never heard of before.

A Russian man has reportedly filed for divorce following an argument with his wife. It looked like a simple debate over whether Lionel Messi is better than Cristiano Ronaldo but it turned into a life-changing one for both!

According to the Russian newspaper, Аргументы и Факты, Arsen and Lyudmila got into an argument after Argentina's victory over Nigeria. The husband was celebrating Argentina's victory over Nigeria when the heated debate started.

Arsen is said to be a massive fan of the Barcelona star while his wife, Lyudmila prefers Ronaldo over Messi. The man decided to pack his things and leave after his spouse continued to insist that Portuguese star was better than the Argentine.

Next morning, Arsen took the extreme step and decided to end the marriage. He filed for a divorce in the courts of the city of Chelyabinsk in the Urals.

Speaking to the newspaper, the man said, “Since the beginning of the World Cup, she mocked Messi and said he couldn't even score a penalty against Iceland. I could not contain myself and told her what I thought about the vain Ronaldo, the Portuguese national team and all the clubs she likes. Then I took my belongings and left her forever.”

The World Cup has clearly been a major part of their life. They met and fell in love during the 2002 World Cup and now, during the 2018 FIFA World Cup, they have ended their marriage!