'Messi will never reach Maradona's level'- Former Argentine player gives his verdict on Messi vs Maradona debate 

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
372   //    11 Apr 2019, 10:02 IST

Argentina v Venezuela - International Friendly
Argentina v Venezuela - International Friendly

What's the story?

Former Argentine player, Hector Enrique, gave his verdict on Messi-Maradona debate, claiming that the 31-year-old Argentine would never reach the level of Diego Maradona.

In case you didn't know...

Lionel Messi has won everything there is to win in club football. However, that is not the case with his International team where he failed to help Argentina's quest for a major silverware in all these years. The Argentina squad suffered in the World Cup 2018, as they were knocked out by France in the knockout rounds.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner returned to feature for Argentina after a long break since the World Cup. Messi failed to help Venezuela win against Albiceleste and instead got injured and returned to Barcelona.

It goes without saying that Messi is enjoying one of the best seasons of his career. The Argentine genius has racked up 43 goals in all competitions for Barcelona and leads the race for European Golden Shoe. But Barcelona's talisman has failed to replicate his form with the Catalan side with his country.

Diego Maradona needs no introduction. The Argentine legend is regarded as one of all time greats and helped his national side to win a World Cup in 1986. Hector Enrique was a part of that Argentine squad in 1986 and also a key member of the squad which went to Copa America in 1989.

The heart of the matter

Enrique gave his views in the debate, stating that Messi will never be as good as Diego Maradona.

"Messi, unfortunately, has had a hard time in the national team," he told 'Ataque Futbolero' as quoted by Marca.
"I hope that in the next World Cup he will have the luck we had, but Messi will never reach Maradona's level."
"What I want is for Messi to play. If he is not having a good time [in the team], it's better not to come."

What's next?

Messi will return to Argentina squad for Copa America in the summer and will get another chance to win a major trophy with his national team.

