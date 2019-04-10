×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

'Messi will want to leave his footprints'- Jose Mourinho gives his views on the Champions League clash between Manchester United and Barcelona

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
547   //    10 Apr 2019, 21:59 IST
Valencia v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Group H
Valencia v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Group H

What's the story?

Former Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, gave his views on the upcoming Champions League match between his former team and Barcelona, stating that the Red Devils can win against the Catalan giants.

In case you didn't know...

Champions League football returned last night but arguably the most anticipated match is when United face Barcelona tonight. Although the Catalan giants have failed to go past the quarterfinals stage since they won the tournament in 2015/16, United have not managed to win against them in the last two meetings.

The Catalan giants managed to get the better of the Red Devils in 2009 and 2011 and went on to win the Champions League. The Blaugrana led by Lionel Messi remain at their best as depicted throughout the season, with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner enjoying one of his best seasons.

On the other hand, Mourinho was sacked by Manchester United in December 2018 following a poor result against arch-rivals, Liverpool, and continuous poor performances. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over and reformed the team since then, which was evident when United managed to mount a shocking comeback against Paris Saint-Germain.

Now, Mourinho is a pundit and recently claimed that he is eyeing up a return to being a manager next season.

The heart of the matter

The former United manager has claimed that United can defeat Barcelona despite being underdogs but they should be wary of Messi, who will be desperate to leave his footprints at Old Trafford.

Speaking to RT, Mourinho said:

"United this season was capable to win against Juventus and against PSG why not to do it against Barcelona?" 
"But Barca will be aware of that, will respect United and Old Trafford and Messi will want to leave his footprint in a mythical stadium."

What's next?

Manchester United will host Barcelona tonight while Ajax will take on Juventus at Amsterdam in the first leg of the quarterfinals too.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester United Barcelona Lionel Messi Jose Mourinho Old Trafford Football
Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
A hardcore Mohunbagan fan who loves Brazil and Real Madrid.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic gives his views on the Champions League clash between Manchester United and Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018-19: Barcelona legend gives his verdict on his former team's clash with Manchester United
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League news: Manchester United advised not to fall into "Messi trap" as Barcelona clash looms
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: Stat which will give Manchester United hope ahead of their Champions League clash against Barcelona
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 3 Reasons why Manchester United will struggle against Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Champions League news: Messi and Barcelona will punish Manchester United, says Old Trafford hero
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Manchester United - Barcelona Combined XI
RELATED STORY
Champions League: 'It will be a battle between Messi and Pogba,' says Zlatan Ibrahimovic
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-2019 - 5 reasons why Manchester United could eliminate Barcelona 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs Barcelona Preview: UEFA Champions League Match Preview, Where to Watch and more
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Quarter-finals
FT LIV POR
2 - 0
 Liverpool vs Porto
FT TOT MAN
1 - 0
 Tottenham vs Manchester City
Tomorrow AJA JUV 12:30 AM Ajax vs Juventus
Tomorrow MAN BAR 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Barcelona
17 Apr JUV AJA 12:30 AM Juventus vs Ajax
17 Apr BAR MAN 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Manchester United
18 Apr POR LIV 12:30 AM Porto vs Liverpool
18 Apr MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
European Qualifiers
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us