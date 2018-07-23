Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Mesut Ozil releases statement announcing he does not feel like playing for Germany anymore

Neeraj Manivannan
ANALYST
News
2.36K   //    23 Jul 2018, 00:00 IST

FBL-WC-2018-MATCH43-KOR-GER
Mesut Ozil was made the scapegoat of the 2018 World Cup campaign

German midfielder Mesut Ozil has announced that he does not feel like wearing the German national shirt ever again, hinting at his apparent retirement from international football.

Germany went into the World Cup as the defending champions, as Ozil had played an important role in the 2014 triumph in Brazil. However, a dismal campaign in Russia saw Ozil made as the scapegoat for their poor showing as they exited in the first round of the campaign after two losses.

Ozil was criticized by both, fans and critics for his performances throughout the tournament, especially in the first game against Mexico in which the Germans suffered a shock 1-0 loss. Ozil's poor showing led to manager taking the brave call to drop him from the playing eleven in the must win tie against Sweden, which Germany won 2-1 thanks to an injury-time winner from Toni Kroos.

Ozil was surprisingly restored in the eleven in the third game against South Korea and the Arsenal playmaker was unable to inspire his nation to a victory. Germany suffered a shock 2-0 loss at the hands of the Asian side and with it were embarrassingly eliminated in the first round.

Ozil, who had been a target from certain sections of fans before the tournament was roundly accused for his lacklustre performances.

Ozil announced his retirement on Sunday, 22nd July citing 'racism and disrespect" as the major reasons for his decision, following his high-profile and controversial meeting with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan along with Ilkay Gundogan just prior to the World Cup.

Ozil felt that he was being badly treated by the German Football Association and that he had lost the ambition to play for his country as he stated that he "no longer wants to wear the German national team shirt".

Ozil ends his international career with 92 caps to his name, as he scored 23 goals in his nine-year international career.

Neeraj Manivannan
ANALYST
Neeraj, a 20-year who has sports running through his blood and mind 24x7 is a cricket-crazy fan. With Rahul Dravid as his role-model and Dale Steyn as his inspiration, he hopes he can still make it big as a fast bowler.
