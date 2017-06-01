Mesut Ozil interacts with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh after Arsenal's historic FA Cup win

Mesut Ozil appreciates Ranveer Singh's support for the Gunners.

by Somesh Kolluru Tweets 01 Jun 2017, 16:57 IST

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh was seen supporting Arsenal at the FA Cup Final at Wembley, London

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh visited the Wembley Stadium in London to cheer his favourite team Arsenal in the final of the FA Cup. The actor who was in London on a two-week vacation was seen cheering for the Gunners.

He then went on to post pictures and videos of himself enjoying the match in the stadium on his official Twitter handle.

It's electric out here at Wembley! all set for the final clash ! #FACupFinals #ARSvCHE pic.twitter.com/CkjUmipHMN — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) May 27, 2017

Sticking true to his fervent nature, he was on the top of his voice throughout and completely glued to the action and that reflected in his tweets.

And after it was all over, Ranveer joined in the merriment as Arsene Wenger’s men finally finished the 2016/17 season on a bright note.

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil retweeted his video by saying, “#YaGunnersYa! This guy knows what's going on! #FACup #Champions #Wembley“

Ranveer Singh returned the favour by posting a video of him doing Ozil’s trademark celebration.

Arsenal opened the scoring with Alexis Sanchez as the Chilean international found the net in the fourth minute. Chelsea striker Diego Costa equalised for the Blues, but things started to fall apart after Victor Moses was sent off. Three minutes later, the Gunners got the upper hand as Aaron Ramsey won the match for them wrapping up a disappointing season on a high note.

The North London side won the FA Cup for a record 13th time. However, the season would be remembered as one of their darkest ones in recent after failing to qualify for next season’s Champions League as they finished fifth in the Premier League. This is the first time Arsenal won’t be playing Champions League football in 20 years.

However, Arsene Wenger was given a new two-year deal at the end of the season.