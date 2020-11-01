Mesut Ozil posts cryptic message after Mikel Arteta comments

German playmaker Mesut Ozil has updated Arsenal supporters as his first-team exile continues. Ozil has not played for the Gunners since March, and has since been left out of Arsenal's 25-man squad for the Premier League and Europa League by manager Mikel Arteta for footballing reasons.

Mesut Ozil's agent and former Arsenal players have lashed out at Mikel Arteta and Arsenal football club for their treatment of Ozil, believing that the Spaniard has been harsh, and is unwise to waste a player of such caliber.

The 32-year-old joined Arsenal from Real Madrid in 2013 for a then club record fee of £42.5 million. Ozil made an immediate impact at Arsenal and enjoyed success under former manager Arsene Wenger. The World Cup winner has, however, failed to impress or convince either of Wenger's successors, Unai Emery and Mikel Arteta, that he warrants a regular place in the Arsenal starting XI.

Ozil is currently Arsenal's highest earning player with a weekly wage of £350,000. The former Real Madrid man however finds himself as a permanent spectator on the sidelines.

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil's back and forth with manager Mikel Arteta continues

When questioned about Mesut Ozil's situation at Arsenal, Mikel Arteta defended his decision and explained why he has left the midfielder out of his squad.

"What I can tell you is that I tried my best, I tried to give him as many opportunities as I could. And that from my own side, I've been patient, given him opportunities and been fair."

"He's a player that belongs to a football club, he's been a really important player in the last few seasons. I have to respect that, I'm here to make decisions, the best decisions for the team and for the club," said Arteta to Sky Sports this week.

While Mesut Ozil may not be able to play for Arsenal the German international showed that he is keeping in shape by position a video on Instagram of him in the gym. The video came accompanied with a caption, which read ,"The struggles along the way are only meant to shape you for your purpose."

It will be interesting to see if Mesut Ozil decides to leave in January, or see out the rest of his Arsenal contract which expires at the end of the season. Ozil had attracted interest from Italy, Turkey and Portugal in the summer, but most clubs were put off by his enormous wage demands.