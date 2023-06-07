Metropolitanos vs Independiente Medellin Prediction and Betting Tips | June 8th 2023

Metropolitanos and Independiente Medellin square off at the UCV Olympic Stadium in Group B of the Copa Libertadores on Thursday.

Having lost their four matches so far, the hosts have already been eliminated from the continental showpiece but will look to bow out with their heads held high.

Metropolitanos were condemned to an early exit from the Copa Libertadores as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Internacional last time out.

Jose Maria Morr’s men, who are making their first appearance in the tournament, have now lost their four matches in Group B, scoring four goals and conceding nine in that time.

However, Metropolitanos have enjoyed a fine run of form back at home, where they have won three of their last four matches and sit fifth in the Venezuelan Primera Division table.

Independiente Medellin failed to arrest their slump as they were held to a goalless draw by Boyacá Chicó last Sunday.

While this was a third straight Colombian top-flight game without a win for Sebastián Botero’s side, they now return to the Copa Libertadores, where they are on a run of two consecutive wins.

Independiente Medellin are currently level on seven points with third-placed Nacional in Group B and one point behind first-placed Internacional.

Metropolitanos vs Independiente Medellin Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever meeting between the sides, with Independiente Medellin cruising to a 4-2 victory in May’s reverse fixture.

Botero’s men are currently on a three-match winless run, losing twice and claiming one draw since their 2-1 victory over Nacional on May 24.

The Venezuelan outfit have lost five of their last eight games across all competitions since mid-April.

Independiente Medellin are on a run of three consecutive away defeats, scoring once and conceding six goals since the start of May.

Metropolitanos vs Independiente Medellin Prediction

With their place in the knockout stages potentially on the line, we expect Independiente Medellin to come out guns blazing on Thursday. Independiente take on a floundering Metropolitanos side who have lost their four group matches so far and we fancy them claiming all three points.

Prediction: Metropolitanos 0-2 Independiente Medellin

Metropolitanos vs Independiente Medellin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Independiente Medellin to win

Tip 2: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of Medellin’s last six matches)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in all but one of the visitors’ last six outings)

