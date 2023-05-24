Metropolitanos vs Internacional Prediction and Betting Tips | May 25, 2023 

Metropolitanos host Internacional at the Estadio Brigido Iriarte on Thursday (May 25) in the group stage of the CONMEBOL Libertadores.

The hosts have had mixed results in the Venezuelan top flight this season but have fared even worse on the continental stage. Metropolitanos lost 4-2 to Colombian outfit Independiente Medellin last time out, They were already three goals down before Jhon Marchan came off the bench to reduce the deficit.

Metropolitanos are rock-bottom in the standings with zero points and will be desperate to pick up their first continental win of the season.

Internacional, meanwhile, are struggling, both in the Brasileiro Serie A and the Copa Libertadores. They drew 2-2 with Nacional in their last European outing and will be gutted to have come away with just a point after a dominant performance.

The visitors are third in the group with five points from three games and will go top of the table with maximum points.

Metropolitanos vs Internacional Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will only be the second meeting between the two teams.

The two sides faced off for the first time in the reverse fixture, which Internacional won 1-0.

Only two of Los Violetas' six league defeats this season have come at home.

Internacional are without a clean sheet in six games across competitions.

Colorado have the best defensive record in Group B, conceding thrice.

Metropolitanos have scored at least once n their last six games across competitions.

Metropolitanos vs Internacional Prediction

Metropolitanos have alternated between wins and losses in six outings. They have, however, won four of their last six games at the Estadio Brigido Iriarte.

Internacional, meanwhile, have lost their last five games and are winless in six outings across competitions. They're without a win in nine away games but should return to winning ways against significantly weaker opposition.

Prediction: Metropolitanos 0-1 Internacional

Metropolitanos vs Internacional Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Inter

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just three of Metropolitanos' last nine games.)

