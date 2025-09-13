Metz vs Angers Prediction and Betting Tips | September 14th 2025

Metz and Angers return to action in the French Ligue 1 when they lock horns at the Stade Saint-Symphorien on Sunday. Stephane Le Mignan’s men head into the weekend as the only side without any points after the first three matches and will be looking to end this poor run.
Metz were left empty-handed yet again as they fell to a 3-2 loss against fellow newcomers Paris FC at the Stade Jean-Bouin. Le Mignan’s side have now lost each of their three matches this season, suffering defeat against Strasbourg, Olympique Lyon and most recently Paris respectively.
Having dropped down to the Ligue 2 in the 2023-24 campaign, Metz secured immediate promotion to the top flight last season when they finished third in the second-tier table before seeing off Dunkerque and Stade Reims in the promotion/relegation playoff.
Elsewhere, teenage striker Prosper Peter came up clutch for Angers last time out when he netted in the second half to hand them a 1-1 draw against Stade Rennais at the Stade Raymond Kopa.
Before that, Alexandre Dujeux’s men kicked off the 2025-26 Ligue 1 campaign with a 1-0 victory over Paris FC on home turf, one week before crashing down to earth in a 1-0 loss against Paris Saint-Germain.
Angers, who are unbeaten in seven of their last eight matches across all competitions, will be looking to take the positives from the draw against Rennes and return to winning ways this weekend.
Metz vs Angers Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With 20 wins from the last 52 meetings between the sides, Metz hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.
- Angers have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 13 occasions.
- Metz are unbeaten in six of their last seven competitive home games, picking up three wins and three draws since the start of March.
- Angers have lost all but one of their last six Ligue 1 away matches, with a 1-0 victory at Nantes on May 4 being the exception.
Metz vs Angers Prediction
Metz have endured a difficult start to life on their return to the top flight and will head into the weekend in search of a pick-me-up.
However, Angers boast a superior and more experienced squad on paper and we predict they will hold out for a share of the spoils.
Prediction: Metz 1-1 Angers
Metz vs Angers Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in Angers’ last 10 games)
Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in eight of the last 10 meetings between the two teams)