Metz vs Angers prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

This Wednesday sees plenty of action in France’s Ligue 1, and a major game involves Metz playing host to Angers at the Stade Saint-Symphorien.

Metz are currently in fifth place in the table and are still pushing for European football next season. Meanwhile, Angers are five spots below them in 10th.

Metz will be looking to take another step towards achieving their goal this season, while Angers aim to put a dent in their hopes.

Metz vs Angers Head-to-Head

This weekend saw Metz pick up one of the most dramatic wins of the 2020-21 campaign.

Trailing Bordeaux 1-0 at halftime, Frederic Antonetti’s side equalized with just under 20 minutes to go before substitute Vagner found a 91st-minute winner.

The match was Metz’s second win in a row, and their fifth in their past eight matches.

With just 11 matches remaining, they’re 14 points behind fourth-placed Monaco. On current form, they’re definitely in with a shout of finishing fifth and qualifying for the new Europa Conference League.

Meanwhile, Angers also saw a dramatic end to their match this weekend, but it didn’t go the way they’d have hoped.

Advertisement

Stephane Moulin’s side took a 2-0 lead over Lens after just 10 minutes. Despite conceding in the first half, it looked like they’d hold on for a big win.

But with the game deep into injury time, Arnaud Kalimuendo scored an equalizer to rob Angers of their first win since 31 January.

Despite coming close to a win, Angers’ form remains a big worry. However, they’re clearly in a safe league position right now.

In terms of recent matches between the two, Angers have largely dominated. Their last match ended 1-1, but Angers had won four of five prior meetings.

Metz form guide: L-W-L-W-W

Angers form guide: L-W-L-D-D

#FCGBFCM [ 𝕄𝕠𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕪 𝕄𝕠𝕥𝕚𝕧𝕒𝕥𝕚𝕠𝕟 ]



𝑂𝑛 𝑠𝑜𝑢ℎ𝑎𝑖𝑡𝑒 𝑢𝑛𝑒 𝑒𝑥𝑐𝑒𝑙𝑙𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑒 𝑠𝑒𝑚𝑎𝑖𝑛𝑒 𝑎̀ 𝑡𝑜𝑢𝑠 𝑐𝑒𝑢𝑥 𝑞𝑢𝑖 𝑠𝑒 𝑙𝑒̀𝑣𝑒𝑛𝑡 𝑒𝑛 𝑒́𝑡𝑎𝑛𝑡 𝑎𝑢 𝑐𝑖𝑛𝑞𝑢𝑖𝑒̀𝑚𝑒 𝑟𝑎𝑛𝑔 𝑑𝑒 @Ligue1UberEats 😍 pic.twitter.com/T2e9db3aRZ — FC Metz ☨ (@FCMetz) March 1, 2021

Metz vs Angers Team News

Metz

Metz still have a handful of injuries to deal with. Manuel Cabit has been ruled out for the season, while Ibrahima Niane is unlikely to return to action for a while yet.

Kevin N’Doram, Opa Nguette and Ernest Boahene are doubtful. Meanwhile, Habib Maiga remains suspended for his dissent towards the official after Metz’s recent game with Saint-Etienne.

Advertisement

Injured: Manuel Cabit, Ibrahima Niane

Doubtful: Kevin N’Doram, Opa Nguette, Ernest Boahene

Suspended: Habib Maiga

Angers

Enzo Ebosse is Angers’ long-term injury concern and will miss out. Meanwhile, the involvement of Mohamed Ali Cho, Sada Thioub, Jimmy Cabot and Rachid Alioui is in doubt for this game.

Injured: Enzo Ebosse

Doubtful: Mohamed Ali Cho, Sada Thioub, Jimmy Cabot, Rachid Alioui

Suspended: None

🗣️ Coach 𝙈𝙤𝙪𝙡𝙞𝙣 :



« Je n'ai rien à dire sur l'investissement. Mais on aurait dû faire mieux. Ce résultat est une déception. »#SCORCL 𝟮-𝟮 pic.twitter.com/fg5TDI5qbE — Angers SCO (@AngersSCO) February 28, 2021

Metz vs Angers Predicted XI

Metz predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Alexandre Oukidja, Dylan Bronn, Kiki Kouyate, John Boye, Fabien Centonze, Vincent Pajot, Pape Sarr, Thomas Delaine, Farid Boulaya, Vagner, Thierry Ambrose

Angers predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Paul Bernardoni, Abdoulaye Bamba, Ismael Traore, Romain Thomas, Souleyman Doumbia, Lassana Coulibaly, Thomas Mangani, Mathias Pereira Lage, Angelo Fulgini, Farid El Melali, Lois Diony

Metz vs Angers Prediction

This could be a close match to call on paper, but the issue of momentum is a very real one when it comes to football.

Advertisement

With that in mind, Metz will come into the game full of confidence after their last-gasp win. Meanwhile, Angers may be deflated after throwing away what would’ve been a huge win for them.

With that in mind, Metz appear most likely to secure another win in this game.

Prediction: Metz 2-1 Angers