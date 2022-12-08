Metz vs Auxerre Prediction and Betting Tips | December 9, 2022 

Metz will host Auxerre at the Centre d’entrainement Frescaty on Friday (December 9) in a friendly.

The hosts endured a difficult start to their season but hit good form just before the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup international break. Metz picked up a comprehensive 4-1 win at Paris FC in their last league game before beating Sas Epinal 1-0 in the Coupe de France, thanks to a late winner from Lenny Joseph. This game will mark Metz's first since mid-November.

Auxerre, meanwhile, have struggled in the top flight and find themselves in the drop zone of the Ligue 1 standings. They lost 5-0 against league leaders Paris Saint-Germain in their last game, conceding four goals after the restart.

Auxerre will host Monaco on their return to competitive action next month.

Metz vs Auxerre Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 21 meetings between Metz and Auxerre. The hosts have won just four of those games, while the visitors have won 14. There have been three draws between the two teams.

Auxerre are unbeaten in their last seven games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a goal in their last four games in the fixture.

Four of Metz's six league wins this season have come at home.

Auxerre have picked up just four points on the road in Ligue 1 this season. Only Nantes (3) have picked up fewer.

The visitors are the lowest scoring side in the league this season, scoring just 14 times.

Metz vs Auxerre Prediction

Metz are on a four-game winning streak after winning just one of their four games. They're unbeaten in their last three home games.

Auxerre, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their last 11 games across competitions. They have lost five of their last six and could lose this one.

Prediction: Metz 2-1 Auxerre

Metz vs Auxerre Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Metz

Tip 2 - Auxerre to concede first: Yes (The away team have conceded the first goal in five of their last seven games in this fixture.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in six of their last eight games.)

