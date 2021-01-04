Metz vs Bordeaux prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Metz play host to Bordeaux in what should be a closely-matched encounter in Ligue 1 on Wednesday.

Metz are in 10th place in Ligue 1, with Bordeaux three positions below them in 13th. However, just one point currently separates the teams. Bordeaux will be keen to leapfrog Metz and climb up the table with a win.

Metz vs Bordeaux Head-to-Head

Metz’s form has kept them in mid-table throughout the 2020-21 campaign.

Frederic Antonetti’s side have picked up six wins, six losses and five draws so far, with an upturn in form clear once Antonetti took over in October.

Recent form has been as mixed as ever. Their last game saw them beaten by Rennes, but prior to that they picked up two straight wins over Montpellier and Lens.

With just 17 goals conceded, Metz have one of Ligue 1’s tighter defences – but they’ve struggled to score, managing just 19 so far.

Bordeaux’s form has also been inconsistent. They’ve won six, drawn four and lost seven matches, with 18 goals scored and 20 conceded.

They’ve won just once in their past four games, a victory over Strasbourg on 20 December. Most recently, they suffered a home defeat at the hands of Reims.

Recent games between these two sides have favored the visitors. Bordeaux have beaten Metz in their past six meetings, including a 1-2 victory at the Stade Saint-Symphorien last February.

Metz form guide: L-D-W-W-L

Bordeaux form guide: W-L-L-W-L

Metz vs Bordeaux Team News

Metz

Metz have a number of injury issues to deal with. Manuel Cabit and Ibrahima Niane are both likely out until the end of the 2020-21 campaign. Vincent Pajot and Matthieu Udol are also sidelined with less severe injuries.

This match should also come too soon for Opa Nguette and Kevin N’Doram, who are building fitness.

Injured: Manuel Cabit, Ibrahima Niane, Vincent Pajot, Matthieu Udol

Doubtful: Opa Nguette, Kevin N’Doram

Suspended: None

Bordeaux

Bordeaux have far fewer injury issues than their opponents this week. Nicolas de Preville, Laurent Koscielny and Samuel Kalu are all likely to miss out on this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Nicolas de Preville, Laurent Koscielny, Samuel Kalu

Suspended: None

Metz vs Bordeaux Predicted XI

Metz predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Alexandre Oukidja, Dylan Bronn, Kiki Kouyate, John Boye, Fabien Centonze, Victorien Angban, Habib Maiga, Thomas Delaine, Farid Boulaya, Aaron Leya Iseka, Thierry Ambrose

Bordeaux predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Benoit Costil, Youssouf Sabaly, Paul Baysse, Pablo, Loris Benito, Otavio, Toma Basic, Mehdi Zerkane, Hatem Ben Arfa, Remi Oudin, Hwang Ui-Jo

Metz vs Bordeaux Prediction

Judging by the goal-scoring records of both sides, this one isn’t likely to be a goal-fest. It should also be a tight one to call given the similar form and level of both of these sides.

Metz have the slightly more dangerous attack, but overall the most likely outcome here seems to be a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Metz 1-1 Bordeaux