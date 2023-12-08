Metz vs Brest Prediction and Betting Tips | December 10, 2023

Metz face off with Brest in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade Saint-Symphorien on Sunday (December 10).

Metz sit in 11th place in the points table, while Brest are a handful of spots above them in seventh. Depending on results elsewhere, Brest could move into the European spots with a win, while Metz could jump as high as ninth.

So, will either side collect maximum points this weekend, or will the honours end even?

Metz vs Brest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Recent games between the two sides have tended to be won by Brest. They have beaten Metz in four of their last six meetings and won on their last visit to the Stade Saint-Symphorien in April.

Metz’s loss to Lille last weekend was their first since October 22, when they fell to high-flyers Monaco. In four games in between, they have scored an impressive eight points.

After a sticky run of three straight losses, Brest have gone three games unbeaten, having beaten Montpellier and Clermont and drawn with Strasbourg in their rescheduled game on Thursday.

With 22 goals conceded, Metz have one of Ligue 1’s most porous defences. Only three sides have let in more.

With 18 goals, Brest have scored the second-fewest goals in Ligue 1’s top half, with only Nice (14) scoring fewer.

Metz vs Brest Prediction

Despite a sizeable gap in the points table between the two sides, this game could be a closer one than it seems on paper, thanks to a couple of factors.

Metz should be worried about their weak defence, but Brest have been toothless in front of goal this season. Moreover, they may be tired after playing Strasbourg just three days before.

Overall, this game seems to be a difficult one to call, and with everything considered, the prediction is a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Metz 1-1 Brest

Metz vs Brest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Draw

Tip 2: Game to feature fewer than 2.5 goals – Yes (Metz have seen under 2.5 goals in nine of their last 10 home games with Brest.)

Tip 3: Both teams to score – Yes (Metz have kept three clean sheets this season and do not have a very strong defence.)