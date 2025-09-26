Metz vs Le Havre Prediction and Betting Tips | September 28 2025

Metz face off with Le Havre in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade Saint-Symphorien this Sunday.

With no points to their name right now, Metz are unsurprisingly propping up the Ligue 1 table. Le Havre, meanwhile, are in 15th, separated from the danger zone by goal difference.

So can one of these struggling sides kickstart their season with a win this weekend?

Metz vs Le Havre Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The last time these sides met, Metz ran out narrow winners. However, with most of their recent meetings with Le Havre ending in draws, they have not actually beaten them at home since 2014.

After losing their first three matches this season, Metz claimed a point in a draw with Angers two weeks ago. However, they suffered a bad loss to Monaco last weekend, falling 5-2 after a late collapse that saw them concede three goals in the final ten minutes.

Le Havre also lost their first two games this season, but then shocked observers by beating Nice in their third game. However, they have not won since, drawing with newly-promoted Lorient last weekend.

Unsurprisingly as they are currently bottom of the table, Metz have conceded the most goals in Ligue 1 thus far. Worryingly, though, they have only scored one of their five goals at home.

Neither of these sides boast a strong defence, and in fact, they are two of just five Ligue 1 teams yet to keep a clean sheet this season.

Metz vs Le Havre Prediction

This promises to be a tight match to call, primarily because neither side has a defence that can really be trusted.

Le Havre are perhaps slightly stronger on paper, and Metz may well be low in confidence following their late collapse against Monaco last weekend.

With that said, Le Havre have also not won in a month at this point and look short on goals, too. Moreover, they have a strong record at the Stade Saint-Symphorien.

Therefore, the prediction here is a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Metz 1-1 Le Havre

Metz vs Le Havre Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Neither Metz or Le Havre have been able to keep a clean sheet thus far this season).

Tip 3: Game to feature fewer than 2.5 goals - Yes (Metz have seen fewer than 2.5 goals in eight of their last nine home matches against Le Havre).

