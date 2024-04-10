Metz vs Lens Prediction and Betting Tips | April 12th 2024 

Metz will host Lens at Stade Saint Symphorien on Friday in another round of the 2023-24 Ligue 1 campaign.

The home side have endured a difficult campaign so far this season and are now staring down the relegation barrel with six games left to play. They were beaten 4-3 by Stade Brestois in their last match, finding themselves 4-1 down before Georges Mikautadze scored a late brace to reduce the deficit and ensure a frantic finish to the game.

Metz sit 17th in the league table with 23 points picked up so far. They are just two points above last-placed Clermont Foot and will be looking to widen that gap on Friday.

Lens have struggled for results in the league of late but remain hopeful of securing continental football at the end of the campaign. They played out a 1-1 draw against Le Havre last time out taking the lead just before the hour-mark before their opponents leveled the scores from the spot late in the game.

The visitors sit sixth in the Ligue 1 standings with 43 points and will be looking to return to winning ways this weekend.

Metz vs Lens Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 108 meetings between Metz and Lens. The hosts have won 34 of those games while the visitors have won 46 times. There have been 28 draws between the two teams.

The hosts have lost just one of their last eight games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last three games and have managed just two in their last eight.

Metz have the second-worst defensive record in the French top flight this season with a goal concession tally of 48.

Only five of Les Sang et Or's 12 league wins this season have come on the road.

Metz vs Lens Prediction

Metz are on a three-game losing streak and have won just two competitive matches since the start of December. They have lost all but one of their last eight home matches and could struggle here.

Lens are on a three-game winless run and have won just two of their last nine games across all competitions. They have had mixed results on the road of late but should have enough to come out on top this weekend.

Prediction: Metz 0-1 Lens

Metz vs Lens Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lens to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Eight of the last 10 matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last seven matchups)