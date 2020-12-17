Metz vs Lens prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Action in France’s Ligue 1 continues this weekend, with Metz playing host to Lens on Saturday afternoon.

Lens currently sit in seventh place in Ligue 1, and will be looking to climb further up the table with a win in this encounter.

Metz, on the other hand, are in the mid-table security of 12th place, but could move as high as eighth with a win – meaning the stakes in this match are relatively high.

Metz vs Lens Head-to-Head

Metz have had a pretty decent start to their 2020-21 campaign. After suffering three defeats on the bounce to begin the season, they’ve only lost a further two of their 15 games, dropping home fixtures to Brest and Lyon.

Most recently, Metz took all three points away at Montpellier, defeating them 2-0 in an impressive showing.

Lens, meanwhile, have done remarkably well for a newly-promoted side. They’ve lost just four matches all season, defeated reigning champions Paris St. Germain in September, and most recently defeated Monaco 3-0 in what looked like a tricky away game.

The last time these sides met was in Ligue 2 during the 2018-19 campaign. That season saw Metz defeat Lens 2-0 at home before securing a 0-0 draw in the Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

Metz form guide: D-L-L-D-W

Advertisement

Lens form guide: D-L-W-L-W

#MHSCFCM [ ℙ𝕙𝕠𝕥𝕠𝕤 ]



✌️ Les clichés de la victoire messine au Stade de la Mosson (0-2).



📸 @MontpellierHSC pic.twitter.com/X9prVZ5bgx — FC Metz ☨ (@FCMetz) December 16, 2020

Metz vs Lens Team News

Metz have five players on the sidelines for this match. Matthieu Udol, Vincent Pajot, Ibrahima Niane, Manuel Cabit and Kevin N’Doram will all be unavailable for the foreseeable future after suffering some pretty serious injuries.

Injured: Matthieu Udol, Vincent Pajot, Ibrahima Niane, Manuel Cabit, Kevin N’Doram

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lens will be without Cheick Traore, who is recovering from his Achilles injury. Loic Bade will also miss out through suspension after accruing too many bookings.

Injured: Cheick Traore

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Loic Bade

Metz vs Lens Predicted XI

Advertisement

Metz predicted XI (5-3-2): Alexandre Oukidja, Fabien Centonze, Dylan Bronn, Kiki Kouyate, John Boye, Thomas Delaine, Papa Ndiaga Yade, Habib Maiga, Mamadou Fofana, Farid Boulaya, Aaron Leya Iseka

Lens predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Jean-Louis Leca, Jonathan Gradit, Facundo Medina, Massadio Haidara, Clement Michelin, Seko Fofana, Cheick Oumar Doucoure, Issiaga Sylla, Gael Kakuta, Ignatius Ganago, Simon Banza

Metz vs Lens Prediction

With both sides having similar stats this season – although Lens are obviously higher in the table right now – this is a tricky game to call. Both sides are more than capable of scoring against the other, and both are coming off pretty impressive wins.

With all of that in mind, a tight draw appears to be the most likely result in this game.

Prediction: Metz 1-1 Lens