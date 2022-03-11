Metz vs Lens prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

On Sunday (March 13), Metz will take on Lens in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade Saint-Symphorien.

Metz are currently languishing in 19th place in the points table, while Lens are higher up in tenth as they seek to move into European contention. Will Metz pick up a valuable victory, or will their misery be compounded by Lens?

Metz vs Lens Head-to-Head

Metz’s struggles have been well documented this season, and at the moment, it looks like they’re sliding towards relegation to Ligue 2.

Frederic Antonetti’s side have only won four games during their campaign, and they have not tasted victory since January 16th – a winless run of six games.

Most worryingly, Metz have only scored one goal during that run of matches, with Habib Maiga finding the net in a 1-2 loss to Marseille. They’ll need to change that quickly to survive the drop, but they can't seem to find goals from anywhere right now.

Lens, meanwhile, are in patchy form recently. Since the start of 2022, they’ve won five games (one on penalties), lost four and drawn one across competitions. Most recently, Franck Haise’s side fell to a disappointing 1-0 defeat at home to Brest, breaking a three-game unbeaten run.

Lens are still only two points away from a European qualification spot, though, meaning they’ll hope to get every possible point before the season ends. The last time these teams faced off, Lens battered Metz 4-1, but it was their first victory over them in their past six meetings.

Metz form guide (across competitions, most recent first): L-D-D-L-L

Lens form guide (across competitions, most recent first): L-W-D-W-L

Metz vs Lens Team News

Metz

Metz have two players suspended for this game, while four others are expected to miss out with injuries.

Injured: Fabien Centonze, Matthieu Udol, Manuel Cabit, Habib Maiga

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Vincent Pajot, Ibrahim Amadou.

Lens

Lens have one player suspended and a further two injured.

Injured: Corentin Jean, Wesley Said

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Przemyslaw Frankowski.

Metz vs Lens Predicted XI

Metz predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Marc-Aurele Caillard, Dylan Bronn, Kiki Kouyate, Jean-Armel Kana-Biyik, Thomas Delaine, Boubacar Traore, Kevin N’Doram, Fali Cande, Farid Boulaya, Nicolas De Preville, Opa Nguette

Lens predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Wuilker Farinez, Jonathan Gradit, Kevin Danso, Facundo Medina, Jonathan Clauss, Cheick Doucoure, Seko Fofana, Massadio Haidara, Gael Kakuta, Florian Sotoca, Arnaud Kalimuendo

Metz vs Lens Prediction

Given Metz’s problems in front of goal, it could be difficult for them to get a result here, even with home advantage.

Meanwhile, Lens have been inconsistent in recent games, but with a more settled side, they will fancy their chances of a win.

An away win, therefore, is the prediction.

Prediction: Metz 0-2 Lens.

Edited by Bhargav