Metz vs Lorient Prediction and Betting Tips | February 4th 2024

Metz play host to Lorient in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade Saint-Symphorien this Sunday.

Both of these teams are struggling for traction in the current campaign. Metz currently sit one spot above the drop zone in 15th, while Lorient are rock bottom and in danger of being cut adrift entirely.

Can either of these sides gain some momentum this weekend, or are they doomed to failure this season?

Metz vs Lorient Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Recent results between these sides have been mixed, with four wins for Metz and two for Lorient in their last six games. One thing is for certain, though – games between them are usually high-scoring, with only one of the last six featuring fewer than three goals.

Metz are comfortably on the worst run of form in Ligue 1 right now. They have lost their last six matches in a row and more worryingly, they have only scored a single goal during this woeful sequence.

Lorient’s recent form has not seen them lose as many times in a row as Metz, but their winless streak dates back even further. Their last victory came on October 22, and since then, they have claimed just three points from 10 games.

With just 16 goals scored, Metz are amongst Ligue 1’s most profligate sides. Worryingly, they have drawn a total of nine blanks this season.

No side has conceded as many goals as Lorient have this season, as they have let in 41 thus far. They have only kept two clean sheets all campaign, although bizarrely, one of them was against reigning champions Paris St. Germain.

Metz vs Lorient Prediction

This is a remarkably tricky game to call. Both sides are on an appalling run of form, and neither will come into this one with any kind of confidence to speak of.

Lorient’s defense has been incredibly leaky this season, but Metz have been horrendous in front of goal in recent matches, scoring once in their past six games.

Overall, it’s difficult to pick a winner here, but it feels likely that neither side will come away with a victory in what should be a low-scoring affair.

Prediction: Metz 0-0 Lorient

Metz vs Lorient Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Draw.

Tip 2: Metz to fail to score – Yes (Metz have scored just once in their last six games)

Tip 3: Game to feature fewer than 1.5 goals – Yes (Four of Metz’s last six games have seen a single goal).

