Metz vs Marseille Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4 2025

Metz play host to Marseille in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade Saint-Symphorien this Saturday.

Ad

Metz are currently at the bottom of the Ligue 1 table after the opening six games, while Marseille are currently in 3rd place and will come into this match on excellent form.

So can Metz pick up their first win of the season, or will Marseille sweep them aside this weekend?

Metz vs Marseille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Despite Marseille tending to be an upper-echelon Ligue 1 side and Metz flitting between the top flight and Ligue 2 in recent years, games between them have been close. In fact, five of their last six matches have ended in draws.

Metz have yet to pick up a win in the current season, and are currently Ligue 1's only winless side. Last weekend saw them at least claim a point, though, as they drew 0-0 with Le Havre.

Marseille won strongly last weekend, defeating Strasbourg 1-2 to follow up their huge win over champions PSG the weekend before. They will come into this match on a three-game winning streak after dismantling Ajax in Champions League action on Tuesday.

Metz have struggled both in front of goal and in defence thus far this season. Only one side - fellow newly-promoted team Lorient - have conceded more, while only two other sides have scored fewer than their total of five.

Veteran striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has starred in Marseille's last two wins, and recorded two goals and two assists across those matches.

Ad

Trending

Metz vs Marseille Prediction

Marseille will come into this match riding the crest of a wave after their last three wins - victory over PSG included. This should spell serious trouble for Metz, who've looked a little out of their depth this season.

While Metz do have a solid recent record against Marseille and will enjoy the home advantage, it's hard to imagine them keeping their visitors quiet and managing to open up their defence in return.

Ad

Therefore, the prediction here is a relatively comfortable away win.

Prediction: Metz 0-3 Marseille

Metz vs Marseille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Marseille to win.

Tip 2: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to score or assist for Marseille - Yes (Aubameyang has four goal involvements in his last two games).

Tip 3: Game to feature more than 2.5 goals - Yes (Four of Marseille's last five matches have seen more than 2.5 goals).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Scott M Newman Scott has been covering European and international football and MMA match previews at Sportskeeda since 2017. A Sportskeeda ‘Feature Writer of the Month’ award winner, he ensures to conduct thorough research before writing his articles via various reputable sources, and writing in the most simplistic manner possible is one of his biggest strengths.



Scott first started watching football a six-year-old with family during the 1990 World Cup. His favorite team is Tottenham Hotspur and Harry Kane is his all-time favorite player. Of late, he has been admiring Cristian Romero for playing a passionate and fiery brand of football. His all-time favorite manager is Terry Venables for creating an England team he could be proud of since he started following football. Although, his current favorite is Ange Postecoglou.



Seeing Eric Dier score the winning penalty in the shootout for England against Colombia in the 2018 World Cup brought him to tears and is his most memorable moment in football.



If Scott could change a rule in football, he’d remove offside decisions from VAR as he believes that offside was not introduced to catch an attacker who is a matter of millimeters out. Outside of writing, he follows UFC, works out, spends time with his dog, and travels. Know More