Metz vs Marseille prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Marseille will have the opportunity to play in Europe next season if they manage to either win or draw against Metz on Sunday.

As things stand, Marseille are fifth in the table, courtesy of a tally of 59 points from 37 matches. Jorge Sampaoli's team are coming off an entertaining 3-2 win against Angers, and the Argentinian coach will want his team to replicate the result on Sunday.

Metz are 10th in the Ligue 1 standings. They have 46 points from 37 matches and have been quite poor lately, conceding defeat in three of their last five games.

Metz lost their last game away to Lorient. Yoanne Wissa's first-half penalty and Jerome Hergault's 74th-minute goal ensure that the visitors left the Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir empty handed.

Metz vs Marseille Head-to-Head

The two Ligue 1 teams have played 22 games so far. Marseille have won 13 matches. Metz have won five games, while four matches have ended in stalemates.

Marseille and Metz played out a 1-1 draw in their last meeting in the league. Ibrahima Niane put the visitors in front in the 71st minute, and Marseille left it late as Morgan Sanson's 90th-minute goal rescued a point for them.

Metz form guide in Ligue 1: D-L-W-L-L

Marseille form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-D-L-W

Metz vs Marseille Team News

Metz

Warren Tchimbembe will miss the clash due to a meniscal injury.

Victorian Angban, Farid Boulaya, Manuel Cabit, Aaron Leya Iseka, Opa Nguette and Vincent Pajot are all out with injuries.

Injured: Warren Tchimbembe, Victorian Angban, Farid Boulaya, Manuel Cabit, Aaron Leya Iseka, Opa Nguette, Vincent Pajot

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Marseille

Jorge Sampaoli will have the enviable option of choosing a starting XI from a fully-fit squad for the clash against Metz.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Metz vs Marseille Predicted XIs

Metz Predicted XI (5-3-2): Alexandre Oukidja; Fabien Centonze, Dylan Bronn, Kiki Kouyate, John Boye, Thomas Delaine; Digbo Maiga, Kevin N'Doram, Pape Matar Sarr; Ibrahima Niane, Vagner Dias

Marseille Predicted XI (3-5-2): Steve Mandanda; Leonardo Balerdi, Alvaro Gonzalez, Duje Caleta-Car; Pol Lirola, Pape Gueye, Boubacar Kamara, Valentin Rongier, Yuto Nagatomo; Arkadiusz Milik, Dimitri Payet

Metz vs Marseille Prediction

Marseille are a much more balanced side than Metz and will be more motivated considering a place in the group stage of the Europa League is at stake.

They are firm favorites to win this clash and we expect them to earn all three points.

Prediction: Metz 1-2 Marseille