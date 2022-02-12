Metz vs Marseille prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Sunday sees Metz take on Marseille in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade Saint-Symphorien.

Metz are currently in 18th position in the table and are struggling, while Marseille are in second place, and will be hopeful of securing a Champions League spot.

So can Marseille pick up another win this weekend, or will Metz pull off somewhat of an upset?

After a strong showing in the 2020-21 season, Metz have found the current campaign seriously hard going and look to be in danger of a relegation battle.

Frederic Antonetti’s side have won just four of their first 23 matches, and have only won one game thus far into 2022 – a 0-1 victory over Reims on 16 January.

Most worryingly, Metz simply cannot score enough goals right now. Their return of 24 is lower than all but four other Ligue 1 sides.

Marseille, on the other hand, have been flying high throughout the current campaign, and right now they only sit behind league leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

They have lost just four games all season with their most recent defeat coming to Lyon on 1 February and last weekend saw them smash Angers 5-2.

Jorge Sampaoli’s men did suffer a 4-1 defeat to Nice in the Coupe de France this week, though, so it’ll be interesting to see how they rebound from that this weekend.

Metz vs Marseille Head-to-Head

There have been a total of 54 matches played between the two sides. Marseille have won 28 while Metz have won 15 of them. There have been 15 stalemates between the two teams.

The last time these sides met, Metz were able to grind out a 0-0 draw despite being reduced to ten men. Interestingly, their last four meetings with Marseille have ended in draws.

Metz form guide: D-L-W-L-D

Marseille form guide: L-W-L-W-W

Metz vs Marseille Team News

Metz

Metz have numerous injuries to deal with leading into this game, with two of their players ruled out for the season.

Injured: Sofiane Alakouch, Nicolas De Preville, Fabien Centonze, Kevin N’Doram, Matthieu Udol, Manuel Cabit

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Marseille

Marseille currently have no players on the shelf, meaning Jorge Sampaoli can call upon a full strength squad for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Metz vs Marseille Predicted XI

Metz predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Alexandre Oukidja, Dylan Bronn, Kiki Kouyate, Jean-Armel Kana-Biyik; Fali Cande, Boubacar Traore, Vincent Pajot, Thomas Delaine; Farid Boulaya; Ibrahima Niane, Opa Nguette

Marseille predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Pau Lopez, Pol Lirola, Leonardo Balerdi, William Saliba, Duje Caleta-Car; Matteo Guendouzi, Boubacar Kamara, Gerson, Dimitri Payet, Arkadiusz Milik, Cengiz Under

Metz vs Marseille Prediction

This game will be a worrying one for Metz given their issues in front of goal and the fact that so many of their first-choice players are out.

Marseille have been in excellent form in the league and will be gunning to get back on track following their Coupe de France loss. So this should be a good match for them to rebound with.

The prediction here is an away win.

Prediction: Metz 0-2 Marseille

Edited by Shardul Sant