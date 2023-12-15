Metz vs Montpellier Prediction and Betting Tips | December 17th 2023 

Metz will host Montpellier at the Stade Saint Symphorien on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Ligue 1 campaign.

The home side have had their struggles upon returning to the French top flight but remain hopeful of avoiding the drop. They were beaten 1-0 by Stade Brestois in a largely uneventful clash on home turf last weekend, conceding the sole goal of the game 15 minutes from normal time.

Metz sit 12th in the league table with 16 points from 15 games. They are two points above their weekend opponents and will be looking to widen that gap come Sunday.

Montpellier have not fared any better than their weekend opponents this season and currently find themselves just outside the drop zone as the midpoint of the campaign approaches. They played out a goalless draw against in-form Lens in their last match and had a presentable opportunity to clinch a late winner but failed to convert.

The visitors sit 14th in the table with 14 points picked up so far. They will be looking to shake off their poor run of form and get back to winning ways this weekend.

Metz vs Montpellier Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 67 meetings between Metz and Montpellier. The hosts have won 24 of those games while the visitors have won one fewer. There have been 20 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash in May last year which ended 2-2.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last eight games in this fixture.

Metz have picked up six points on home turf in the league this season. Only Clermont Foot (5) have picked up fewer.

Montpellier have conceded 20 goals in Ligue 1 this season, the second-fewest of any team in the bottom half of the table.

Metz vs Montpellier Prediction

Metz are on a run of back-to-back defeats after going unbeaten in their four games prior. They have won just once on home turf in the league this season and could struggle here.

Montpellier, meanwhile, are on a six-game winless streak and have won just two of their last 13 games across all competitions. They have lost their last three away games by an aggregate scoreline of 7-0 but should have just enough to earn a point here.

Prediction: Metz 1-1 Montpellier

Metz vs Montpellier Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of their last eight matchups)