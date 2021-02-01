Metz vs Montpellier prediction, preview, team news, and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

High-flying Metz welcome a free-falling Montpellier to the Stade Saint-Symphorien for a Ligue 1 clash this weekend.

One of the surprise packages of this season, the Maroons have punched well above their weight and are sixth in the standings at the moment.

After losing all three of their opening games of the campaign, they've recovered impressively. They have won nine and drawn seven of the last 19 games.

Frederic Antonetti, who replaced Vincent Hognon as the side's head coach in October, has steered them to dizzying heights ever since.

An important factor in their success has been a strong backline. Les Graoullys have conceded more than once in only four out of 14 outings under him.

Once firm relegation candidates, Metz have now set their sights on an unlikely European qualification. That is quite the contrast to what is unfolding in Montpellier right now.

Following a strong run until mid-December, the wheels have totally come off for La Paillade, who are now winless in the last eight games.

This drop in form has relegated them from fifth in the standings down to 11th. Meanwhile, manager Michel Der Zakarian is walking a tight rope.

He's never finished below the top 10 with the club since taking charge in 2017. However, Der Zakarian is now on the brink of losing his job altogether if results don't improve soon.

Metz vs Montpellier Head-To-Head

Metz have traditionally dominated this fixture with 10 wins from 19 games. Meanwhile, Montpellier have won only four times, the last of which came back in February 2018.

In the reverse fixture earlier this season, Metz won 2-0 away in Montpellier in mid-December.

Metz Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-W-W-W

Montpellier Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-L-L

Metz vs Montpellier Team News

Metz

Ibrahima Niane sustained a ligament rupture back in October and continues his recovery. However, there are no fresh injury concerns for Antonetti.

Injured: Ibrahima Niane

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Montpellier

Top-scorer Andy Delort is nearing a return from his muscle injury but this game comes a tad too soon for him. Meanwhile, Florent Mollet underwent ankle surgery last month, and is unlikely to feature again this season.

Goalkeeper Jonas Omlin will serve the second of his two-game ban for the red card he received in the 4-0 loss to PSG.

Injured: Andy Delort and Florent Mollet

Suspended: Jonas Omlin

Unavailable: None

Metz vs Montpellier Predicted XI

Metz (3-4-1-2): Alexandre Oukidja; Dylan Bronn, John Boye, Mamadou Fofana; Fabien Centonze, Victorien Angban, Pape Matar Sarr, Matthieu Udoi; Farid Boulaya; Lamine Gueye, Thierry Ambrose.

Montpellier (5-3-2): Dimitry Bertaud; Junior Sambia, Pedro Mendes, Hilton, Daniel Congre, Mihailo Ristic; Joris Chotard, Jordan Ferri, Keagan Dolly; Gaetan Laborde, Stephy Mavdidi.

Metz vs Montpellier Prediction

Two sides in opposing form go head-to-head, so it's easy to bet on Metz in this match. They are also unbeaten against Montpellier in almost three years.

We are predicting a narrow home win for Metz, despite the visiting side's best efforts.

Prediction: Metz 2-1 Montpellier