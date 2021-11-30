Metz vs Montpellier prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Metz host Montpellier at the Stade Saint Symphorien in Ligue 1 on Wednesday, with both sides having disappointing campaigns so far.

After a disastrous start to the season, Metz have steadied the ship recently and are unbeaten in their last four league games. Frederic Antonetti's side are currently 19th in the league, one point away from safety. They will look to continue their good form with a win against Montpellier.

Montpellier, on the other hand, have faltered of late. Olivier Dall'Oglio's side are currently 11th in the league and have lost three of their last five games. They hope to turn things around with a win against Metz on Wednesday.

Both sides want to win the game for different reasons and that should make for a well-contested matchup.

Metz vs Montpellier Head-to-Head

Metz have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won one of their last five meetings against Montpellier, with the other four ending in draws.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw the last time they met back in February. Gaetan Laborde canceled out Pape Sarr's opener to make sure the spoils were shared on the night.

Metz Form Guide: L-D-D-D-W

Montpellier Form Guide: L-W-W-L-L

Metz vs Montpellier Team News

Boulaya will be a huge miss for Metz

Metz

Farid Boulaya will miss the game due to suspension. Meanwhile, Manuel Cabit and Matthieu Udoi are both out injured.

Injured: Manuel Cabit, Matthieu Udoi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Farid Boulaya

Montpellier

Montpellier have no new injury worries following their 1-0 loss against Lyon last time out. Pedro Mendes and Thibault Tamas are both still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Pedro Mendes, Thibault Tamas

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Metz vs Montpellier Predicted XI

Metz Predicted XI (3-4-3): Alexandre Oukidja; Jemerson, Kiki Kouyate, Dylan Bronn; Thomas Delaine, Kevin N'Doram, Vincent Pajot, Fabien Centonze; Opa Nguetta, Nicolas de Preville, Ibrahima Niane

Montpellier Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jonas Omlin; Mihailo Ristic, Mamadou Sakho, Maxime Esteve, Junior Sambia; Joris Chotard, Jordan Ferri; Stephy Mavididi, Florent Mollet, Elye Wahi; Valere Germain

Metz vs Montpellier Prediction

It's hard to choose a winner between the two sides given the form that they are in. Montpellier are clearly the better team on paper, however, Metz have been in better form of late.

We predict a tight game, with neither side picking up all three points in a draw.

Prediction: Metz 1-1 Montpellier

Edited by Peter P