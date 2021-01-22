Metz vs Nantes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Metz face off with Nantes at the Stade Saint-Symphorien in Ligue 1 action on Sunday afternoon.

Metz currently sit in 10th in the table and will be looking to move upwards with a win in this encounter. Nantes, meanwhile, are down in 17th, and are desperate for their first win of 2021.

Metz vs Nantes Head-to-Head

Metz’s 2020-21 campaign didn’t start too well, as they lost their opening three matches. However, they have been solid ever since and went unbeaten in eight games after that false start.

Recent games have seen them suffer just one defeat in their last seven. They are unbeaten in 2021, drawing with Bordeaux and Nice before defeating Lyon last weekend in a major upset.

With just 18 goals conceded thus far, Metz have one of the tightest defences in Ligue 1. Only Paris St. Germain and Lille have conceded fewer goals.

Nantes, meanwhile, have been struggling for traction and still have not won since their 8 November victory over fellow strugglers Lorient.

They came close last weekend, leading Lens 1-0 for most of the game until an 81st-minute equalizer from Gael Kakuta.

Overall, their poor form has left Nantes languishing just above the relegation zone, with a very real danger of them slipping further unless they start winning soon.

Recent games between the two have tended to be draws. Four of the last six meetings between the sides have ended equal, including their recent 1-1 draw in November 2020.

Metz form guide: W-L-D-D-W

Nantes form guide: D-L-D-D-D

#OLFCM [ ℝ𝕖𝕡𝕝𝕒𝕪 ]



⚡️ Récupération de Dylan #Bronn

🍬 Dribble et passe décisive de @farid_boulaya

💥 But victorieux de @LeyaIseka



Le résumé vidéo du succès sur la pelouse de l’@OL (0-1) 👇 — FC Metz ☨ (@FCMetz) January 18, 2021

Metz vs Nantes Team News

Metz

Metz have a number of injury issues to deal with leading into this game. Manuel Cabit, Vincent Pajot, Ibrahima Niane and Opa Nguette are all confirmed to be out. Thomas Delaine and Kevin N’Doram are also doubtful.

Injured: Manuel Cabit, Vincent Pajot, Ibrahima Niane, Opa Nguette

Doubtful: Thomas Delaine, Kevin N’Doram

Suspended: None

Nantes

Nantes have just one player confirmed to be out for this match. Belgian attacker Anthony Limbombe is unavailable with an injury. Meanwhile, Charles Traore is ready for a return following his suspension.

Injured: Anthony Limbombe

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

🟡 EN DIRECT | Suivez la conférence de presse avant #fcmfcn sur @TwitchFR 🗣 — FC Nantes (@FCNantes) January 22, 2021

Metz vs Nantes Predicted XI

Metz predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Alexandre Oukidja, Dylan Bronn, Kiki Kouyate, John Boye, Fabien Centonze, Victorien Angban, Habib Maliga, Matthieu Udol, Farid Boulaya, Aaron Leya Iseka, Lamin Gueye

Nantes predicted XI (4-4-2): Alban Lafont, Sebastien Corchia, Andrei Girotto, Nicolas Pallois, Fabio, Marcus Coco, Mehdi Abeid, Abdoulaye Toure, Imran Louza, Randal Kolo Muani, Kalifa Coulibaly

Metz vs Nantes Prediction

Nantes have not won for a long time, and there’s no reason to suspect that will change this weekend. Metz have been in pretty good form, and with their rock-solid defence, it’s hard to imagine Nantes scoring goals here.

Overall, we expect a low-scoring game with Metz coming out on top.

Prediction: Metz 1-0 Nantes