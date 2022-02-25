Metz vs Nantes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Sunday sees a Ligue 1 match between Metz and Nantes at the Stade Saint-Symphorien.

Metz remain mired in trouble in 19th place in the league table, while Nantes are surprisingly all the way up in seventh place.

Can Metz pick up some important points here or will Nantes’ impressive run continue?

Metz vs Nantes Head-to-Head

Metz have struggled throughout the current campaign, and although their form has improved slightly in 2022, it hasn’t been enough to move them up from the relegation zone.

Frederic Antonetti’s side most recently drew 0-0 with Lille, but they have won just once in their past seven games, a victory over Reims on January 16.

Metz’s biggest issue this season has been with scoring goals, as only two sides have produced fewer than their total of 25.

Nantes, meanwhile, are on a real high right now following last weekend’s stunning 3-1 upset of champions-elect Paris St. Germain.

The win wasn’t an outlier, either, as Nantes have now come out on top in six of their last nine games, losing just twice in the process.

It’s a far cry from the form that almost saw Antoine Kombouare’s side relegated last season – and they even have a chance of silverware this time as they are into the semi-finals of the Coupe de France.

The last time these sides met, Nantes came away with a 2-0 victory. However, it was their first win against Metz in six attempts.

Metz form guide: W-L-D-L-D

Nantes form guide: W-L-W-W-W

Metz vs Nantes Team News

Metz

Boubacar Traore is suspended for Metz, who also have six players likely to miss out due to injuries.

Injured: Matthieu Udol, Kevin N’Doram

Doubtful: Nicolas De Preville, Fabien Centonze, Sofiane Alakouch, Jean-Armel Kana-Biyik

Suspended: Boubacar Traore

Nantes

Fabio Da Silva and Samuel Moutoussamy are the only injury concerns for Nantes coming into this game.

Injured: Fabio Da Silva

Doubtful: Samuel Moutoussamy

Suspended: None

FC Nantes @FCNantes



Revivez, sous tous les angles, les buts de 𝙆𝙤𝙡𝙤 𝙈𝙪𝙖𝙣𝙞, 𝙈𝙚𝙧𝙡𝙞𝙣 et 𝘽𝙡𝙖𝙨 lors de la victoire contre le #FCNPSG I 𝗔̀ 𝗿𝗲𝗴𝗮𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝘀𝗮𝗻𝘀 𝗺𝗼𝗱𝗲́𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 !Revivez, sous tous les angles, les buts de 𝙆𝙤𝙡𝙤 𝙈𝙪𝙖𝙣𝙞, 𝙈𝙚𝙧𝙡𝙞𝙣 et 𝘽𝙡𝙖𝙨 lors de la victoire contre le @PSG_inside 🎥⚽️ #FCNPSG I 𝗔̀ 𝗿𝗲𝗴𝗮𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝘀𝗮𝗻𝘀 𝗺𝗼𝗱𝗲́𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 !Revivez, sous tous les angles, les buts de 𝙆𝙤𝙡𝙤 𝙈𝙪𝙖𝙣𝙞, 𝙈𝙚𝙧𝙡𝙞𝙣 et 𝘽𝙡𝙖𝙨 lors de la victoire contre le @PSG_inside 🤩👇

Metz vs Nantes Predicted XI

Metz predicted XI (5-4-1): Marc-Aurele Caillard, Thomas Delaine, Dylan Bronn, Kiki Kouyate, Ibrahim Amadou, Fali Cande, Habib Maiga, Pape Matar Sarr, Vincent Pajot, Farid Boulaya, Opa Nguette

Nantes predicted XI (5-3-2): Alban Lafont, Osman Bukari, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Dennis Appiah, Nicolas Pallois, Quentin Merlin, Ludovic Blas, Andrei Girotto, Pedro Chirivella, Randal Kolo Muani, Moses Simon

Metz vs Nantes Prediction

Given Metz’s poor recent form and the fact that Nantes are riding the crest of a wave right now, the away side will be hopeful of another win here.

Metz simply don’t have the firepower to cause their opponents too much difficulty, and with the likes of Muani and Simon on top form, it’s likely they’ll find it hard to keep Nantes out too.

We expect an away win here.

Prediction: Metz 0-2 Nantes

