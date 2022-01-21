Metz vs Nice prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Metz host in-form Nice at the Stade Saint-Symphorien in Ligue 1 action on Saturday.

The hosts recorded their first win of 2022 in their previous outing as they overcame Reims 1-0 in their away fixture thanks to Ibrahima Niane's 61st-minute goal. They climbed out of the relegation zone with this win but remain just two points above safety.

Nice travel to northeast France on a four-game winning streak in the league. In their previous outing, they overcame Nantes 2-1 at home as Khéphren Thuram scored the winning goal in the second half.

Metz vs Nice Head-to-Head

The two sides have squared off 46 times across all competitions. The fixture has been closely contested, with the hosts having a slight advantage with 17 wins while Les Aiglons are also not far behind with 16 wins.

The spoils have been shared 13 times in this fixture. Nice have faced two consecutive losses at home in their last two outings while they last recorded a win at Sunday's venue in 2016.

They last squared off at Allianz Riviera in November. The game ended in a 1-0 win for Les Grenats with Fabien Centonze scoring the only goal of the game.

Metz (all competitions): W-L-D-L-W

Nice (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Metz vs Nice Team News

Metz

Jemerson, Manuel Cabit, Matthieu Udol, Nicolas De Preville and Kevin N’Doram are ruled out with injuries while Alexandre Oukidja and Farid Boulaya have returned from the AFCON after Algeria's elimination but might not be included in the starting XI here.

Fabien Centonze is also a doubt for the game.

Injured: Jemerson, Manuel Cabit, Matthieu Udol, Kevin N’Doram, Nicolas De Preville

Doubtful: Alexandre Oukidja, Farid Boulaya, Fabien Centonze

Unavailable: Sofiane Alakouch, Boubakar Kouyate, Pape Sarr, Dylan Bronn, Habib Maiga (International duty)

Nice

There are no known injury concerns for the visiting side, but Justin Kluivert remains suspended for the accumulation of yellow cards.

Mario Lemina is currently with Gabon at the AFCON and Youcef Atal's Algeria were knocked out of the competition but he is not expected back in time for this game.

Injured: None

Unavailable: Youcef Atal, Mario Lemina (International duty)

Suspended: Justin Kluivert

Metz vs Nice Predicted XI

Metz predicted XI (5-3-2): Marc-Aurele Caillard; Sikou Niakate, Jean-Armel Kana-Biyik, Lenny Lacroix, William Mikelbrencis, Vincent Pajot; Boubacar Traore, Thomas Delaine, Amine Bassi; Opa Nguette, Ibrahima Niane

Nice Predicted XI (4-4-2): Walter Benitez; Jordan Amavi, Jean-Clair Todibo, Dante, Jordan Lotomba; Hicham Boudaoui, Pablo Rosario, Khephren Thuram, Amine Gouiri; Kasper Dolberg, Andy Delort

Metz vs Nice Prediction

Metz have recorded just one win at home this season while Nice have lost just two games in their travels. Nice are on a five-game winning streak across all competitions and are not expected to overcome the hosts here.

Prediction: Metz 1-2 Nice.

