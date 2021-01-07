Metz vs Nice prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020/21

This Saturday sees a full program of games in France’s Ligue 1, and in one match, Metz play host to Nice at the Stade Saint-Symphorien. Both Metz and Nice currently sit in the mid-table region, with Metz in 11th and Nice in 13th. The away team can leapfrog their opponents this weekend with a win, but can they pull it off? Or will Metz come out on top?

Metz vs Nice Head-to-Head

Metz begun the 2020-21 season in appalling fashion, losing their opening three games. Since then however, they’ve recovered well, and went eight matches unbeaten between September and November.

Recent results have not really gone Metz’s way, though. Wins over Montpellier and Lens sent them into the Christmas period on good form, but they’ve since lost to Rennes and drawn 0-0 with Bordeaux in what was a disappointing showing.

Nice meanwhile have had a hard time of it lately. Four straight losses sent them crashing out of the Europa League. In domestic action, they’ve recorded just a single win – over Nimes – in their last eight matches.

Most recently, they slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Brest to open their account for 2021.

Recent games between Metz and Nice have favoured this weekend’s visitors. They have defeated Metz in three of their last six meetings – although two matches between these sides have also ended 0-0.

Metz form guide: D-W-W-L-D

Nice form guide: L-W-L-D-L

Metz vs Nice Team News

Metz

Metz have a number of issues leading into this game when it comes to injuries. Manuel Cabit and Ibrahima Niane have been ruled out for the season with serious knee injuries, while Kevin N’Doram, Matthieu Udol and Vincent Pajot are also expected to miss out. Opa Nguette is a doubt with a minor muscle injury, while a positive COVID-19 test has ruled out Farid Boulaya.

Injured: Manuel Cabit, Ibrahima Niane, Vincent Pajot, Matthieu Udol, Kevin N’Doram

Doubtful: Opa Nguette

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Farid Boulaya

Nice

Nice will also be without a number of players for this game. Central defender Dante is out for the season with a serious knee injury. Myziane Maolida, Pierre Lees-Melou, Danilo Barbosa and Racine Coly are also unavailable, while Kasper Dolberg is a doubt. Defender Robson Bambu will also miss out following a straight red card against Lorient.

Injured: Dante, Myziane Maolida, Pierre Lees-Melou, Danilo Barbosa, Racine Coly

Doubtful: Kasper Dolberg

Suspended: Robson Bambu

Metz vs Nice Predicted XI

Metz predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Marc-Aurele Caillard, Fabien Centonze, Dylan Bronn, Kiki Kouyate, John Boye, Lamine Gueye, Victorien Angban, Mamadou Fofana, Papa Ndiaga Yade, Farid Boulaya, Thierry Ambrose

Nice predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Walter Benitez, Flavius Daniliuc, William Saliba, Andy Pelmard, Youcef Atal, Morgan Schneiderlin, Kephren Thuram, Jordan Lotomba, Jeff Reine-Adelaide, Hichem Boudaoui, Amine Gouiri

Metz vs Nice Prediction

This is a slightly tricky game to call given neither side has been in the best form as of late. However, Nice have gotten into a really bad rut, and more to the point their defence has been leaking goals quite badly.

Metz will probably look to sit deep, soak up pressure and hit Nice on the counter in this game, and there’s every chance they pull it off and pick up a victory.

Prediction: Metz 1-0 Nice