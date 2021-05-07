Metz vs Nimes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Sunday sees Metz play host to Nimes in a Ligue 1 showdown at the Stade Saint-Symphorien.

Metz are now in a comfortable ninth place after failing to push for a European spot, while Nimes are in 19th and are in very real danger of relegation.

Can Nimes grab a lifeline with a win here or will Metz condemn them to the drop?

Metz vs Nimes Head-to-Head

Metz picked up their best win of the season last weekend, defeating relegated Dijon 1-5 in an impressive showing.

The win snapped a run of seven games without a victory for Frederic Antonetti’s side, who have seen their dreams of European qualification go up in smoke in recent weeks.

They’re playing another one of Ligue 1’s weaker sides this weekend and there’s every chance that they can pick up another win. A victory would give them the chance to leapfrog Montpellier into eighth.

For Nimes, meanwhile, this game is do or die. Stuck in 19th place, they have 32 points to their name. Given that 17th-placed Lorient have 38 points, anything but a win here would probably mean relegation for Les Crocodiles. This is especially true given their poor goal difference.

Unfortunately, they haven’t won since their stunning upset of title-chasing Lille on 21 Match. However, they did capture a valuable point against Reims last weekend.

Worryingly for Nimes, they were defeated 0-1 by Metz earlier in the season despite Metz being reduced to 10 men.

Metz form guide: L-L-D-L-W

Nimes form guide: L-D-D-L-D

Metz vs Nimes Team News

Metz

Metz have three players out for the remainder of the 2020-21 campaign. Meanwhile, Opa Nguette's participation is in doubt for this game.

Injured: Vincent Pajot, Warren Tchimbembe, Manuel Cabit

Doubtful: Opa Nguette

Suspended: None

Nimes

Nimes have a trio of players doubtful for this one, while defender Pablo Martinez has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Injured: Pablo Martinez

Doubtful: Andres Cubas, Anthony Briancon, Clement Depres

Suspended: None

Metz vs Nimes Predicted XI

Metz predicted XI (3-4-3): Alexandre Oukidja, Dylan Bronn, Kiki Kouyate, John Boye, Fabien Centonze, Pape Sarr, Farid Boulaya, Matthieu Udol, Lamine Gueye, Vagner Dias, Aaron Leya Iseka

Nimes predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Baptiste Reynet, Patrick Burner, Naomichi Ueda, Loick Landre, Birger Meling, Lucas Deaux, Sidy Sarr, Renaud Ripart, Niclas Eliasson, Zinedine Ferhat, Moussa Kone

Metz vs Nimes Prediction

It's a must-win game for Nimes, but it comes at the worst possible time for them as Metz’s confidence will be sky-high after last weekend’s win.

With Metz capable of scoring goals and keeping them out, and Nimes in desperation mode, this could be an exciting game.

Overall though, Metz should be favored to win and send Nimes down into Ligue 2.

Prediction: Metz 2-1 Nimes