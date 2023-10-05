Metz vs OGC Nice Prediction and Betting Tips | October 7th 2023

Metz will be looking to snap their two-game losing streak when they play host to OGC Nice at the Stade Saint-Symphorien on Saturday.

Francesco Farioli’s men are one of just two sides who are unbeaten in the new Ligue 1 campaign and will look to extend this impressive run.

Metz were condemned to consecutive defeats for the first time this season as they were beaten 3-0 by a spirited Toulouse side last Sunday.

This followed a 1-0 loss at the hands of Strasbourg on September 24 which saw their four-game unbeaten run come to an end.

With eight points from seven matches, Metz are currently 14th in the Ligue 1 table, level on points with 13th-placed Nantes.

Elsewhere, OGC Nice were guilty of a lack of sting in attack last weekend as they were held to a goalless draw by Stade Brestois at the Allianz Riviera.

However, Farioli’s side have now avoided defeat in their opening seven matches, producing three wins and four draws so far.

With 13 points from seven matches, Nice are currently fourth in the league table, level on points with third-placed Stade Reims.

Metz vs OGC Nice Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 10 wins from the last 23 meetings between the sides, OGC Nice boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Metz have picked up five wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Nice are unbeaten in six of their last seven visits to the Stade Saint-Symphorien, picking up three wins and three draws since March 2008.

Metz are without a home win this season, having picked up two draws and lost one of their three matches so far.

Nice are unbeaten in the new French top-flight campaign, picking up three wins and four draws in their seven matches.

Metz vs OGC Nice Prediction

OGC Nice have flown out of the blocks this season and are one of just two sides who are unbeaten after the first seven rounds of matches.

Metz have struggled for consistency this season and we see them falling against the visitors once again.

Prediction: Metz 1-2 OGC Nice

Metz vs OGC Nice Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - OGC Nice to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of the last seven meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in the last 10 clashes between the teams)