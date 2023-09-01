Metz vs Reims Prediction and Betting Tips | September 3 2023

Metz host Reims at the Stade Saint-Symphorien in a Ligue 1 game on Sunday (September 3).

Metz are 12th in the standings, having won, drawn and lost one of their first three games. Last weekend, they pick up their first win, winning 1-0 at Clermont Foot.

Reims, meanwhile, have recovered from their opening weekend loss to win their last two games to rise to third place in the standings. They won 3-1 at Montpellier in their last outing.

Metz vs Reims Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Metz’s last six games with Reims have seen mixed results, with three wins for Reims, two draws and one win for Metz. One trend has remained, though: a low number of goals (8).

Metz might’ve secured four points from their first three games, but their defence has looked worryingly vulnerable. They have conceded seven goals, the joint-most in Ligue 1, with five of them coming on the opening weekend in a 5-1 defeat at Rennes.

Reims boss William Still is yet to turn 31, making him one of the youngest managers in Europe’s top leagues. Last season, he oversaw a 19-game unbeaten run, a Ligue 1 record.

Any success Reims have this season will likely be built on a strong defence. They have conceded three goals, with only three sides conceding fewer after three games..

Reims have shown a penchant of scoring early, scoring inside 20 minutes of all three games.

Metz vs Reims Prediction

Metz seem to have recovered well from their 5-1 thrashing at Rennes on the opening weekend, as they look like a more solid outfit overall.

However, they may find this game tricky. Reims are capable of scoring goals, and they’re also a highly difficult side to break down, as they don't concede many goals.

Given the history of this fixture, it’s likely that this one won’t see too many goals, but the prediction is a narrow win for the visitors.

Prediction: Metz 0-1 Reims

Metz vs Reims Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Reims win

Tip 2: Game to feature fewer than 2.5 goals – Yes (There have been under 2.5 goals in eight of the last nine games between the two teams.)

Tip 3: Reims to keep a clean sheet – Yes (Reims’ defence looks solid, conceding three goals thus far.)