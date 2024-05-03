Metz vs Rennes Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th May 2024 

Metz host Rennes at the Stade Saint-Symphorien on Saturday in Ligue 1, looking to get out of the relegation zone.

With just 29 points from 31 games, Metz are down in 16th position of the French top-flight standings and currently headed to relegation playoffs.

However, three games still remain, and 15th-placed Le Havre are only ahead of them on goal-difference.

After gaining promotion back to Ligue 1 last summer, Metz have struggled to adapt to life in the top division, winning only eight times all campaign.

Rennes, though, haven't covered themselves in glory either, winning only three more games than Metz and collecting 42 points from 31 games.

This has left the side in ninth position of the Ligue 1 table, a massive decline from their fourth place finish last term. It also means no European football at the Roazhon Park next season as Rennes are currently nine points behind fifth-placed OGC Nice.

Metz vs Rennes Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 96 clashes between the sides before, with Metz winning 40 times over Rennes and losing on a close 35 occasions

Rennes have won their last six games in a row over Metz and eight of their last 11 clashes

Rennes have scored at least five goals in their last two clashes with Metz (5-1 and 6-1 home wins) and at least thrice in their last four encounters

Since 2003, Metz have beaten Rennes just once - a 2-1 away win in April 2018 in Ligue 1

Metz have lost each of their last three home games to Rennes, and remain winless against the side in 10

Rennes have scored seven goals in their last two league games (3 vs Nantes and 4 vs Brest)

Metz vs Rennes Prediction

Metz desperately need points here to survive, and could come out all guns blazing against Rennes. However, the Red and Blacks have a terrific record against the side in the fixture and should be able to see them off once again following a hard-fought contest.

Prediction: Metz 1-2 Rennes

Metz vs Rennes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Rennes

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes