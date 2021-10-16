Metz vs Rennes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22 

Metz will trade tackles with Rennes on Sunday, with three points on the line on matchday 10 of Ligue 1.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 3-2 defeat away to Angers. Stephane Bahoken scored an injury-time winner to help his side complete a comeback victory.

Rennes secured a shock 2-0 victory over star-studded PSG on home turf. Gaetan Laborde and Flavien Tait scored in either half to give the hosts all three points in a game that saw Lionel Messi and co. fail to hit a shot on target.

That surprise win propelled the Brittany outfit to 11th spot in the table with 12 points from nine matches. Metz occupy the final relegation spot, having accrued six points from nine games.

Metz vs Rennes Head-to-Head

Rennes have 10 wins from their previous 22 matches against Metz, with nine matches ending in draws while Metz were victorious on just three occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in March when Rennes secured a 3-1 away victory.

The visitors are currently on a four-game unbeaten run while Metz have just one victory to show for their efforts in the league this season.

Metz form guide: L-W-L-L-L

Rennes form guide: W-W-D-W

Metz vs Rennes Team News

Metz

Thomas Delaine (foot) and Manuel Cabit (leg) are both unavailable due to injuries while Kevin N'Doram is a doubt with a collarbone injury.

Furthermore, Dylan Bronn, Habib Maiga and Fabien Centonze have all been suspended.

Injuries: Thomas Delaine, Manuel Cabit

Doubtful: Kevin N'Doram

Suspension: Dylan Bronn, Habib Maiga, Fabien Centonze

Rennes

Jeremy Doku (knee), Lovro Majer (hip) and Jeremy Gelin (ACL) are all unavailable for selection.

Injuries: Jeremy Gelin, Jeremy Doku, Lovro Majer

Suspension: None

Metz vs Rennes Predicted XI

Metz Predicted XI (3-4-3): Alexandre Oukidja (GK); Sikou Niakate, Sofiane Alakouch, Matthieu Udol; Papa Yade, Farid Boulaya, Boubacar Traore, Amadou Mbengue; Pape Sarr, Ibrahima Niane, Vincent Pajot

Rennes Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alfred Gomis (GK); Adrien Truffert, Nayef Aguerd, Loic Bade, Hamari Traore; Flavien Tait, Jonas Martin, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Benjamin Bourigeaud; Martin Terrier, Gaetan Laborde

Metz vs Rennes Prediction

Despite having home advantage, Metz's poor run of results means that confidence is low and not much is expected from them.

Rennes, on the other hand, are flying high and will relish their chance to secure maximum points against an out-of-sorts side to boost their continental aspirations. The hosts have struggled at the back but Rennes' compact style means they might not be breached too often.

We are backing the visitors to secure maximum points with a routine victory and a clean sheet.

Prediction: Metz 0-2 Rennes

Edited by Peter P