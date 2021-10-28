Metz vs Saint-Etienne prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Saturday sees Metz play host to Saint-Etienne at the Stade Saint-Symphorien in a Ligue 1 match.

Both of these sides are currently in the relegation zone the Ligue 1 table, with Metz in 19th and Saint-Etienne in 20th.

So can Metz move out of danger with a win, or will Saint-Etienne pick up their first victory of the season?

After a solid 2020-21 campaign, Metz have gotten off to an appalling start to the current season.

They’ve picked up just one win thus far over fellow strugglers Brest, and are currently on a three-match losing streak.

Most worryingly, their defense, which seemed solid last season, has conceded more goals thus far than any other Ligue 1 side with a total of 26.

Saint-Etienne are the only side on worse form than their opponents this weekend.

Claude Puel’s side have yet to achieve a single victory in their 11 matches and relied on an injury time equalizer to gain a point against Angers last weekend.

If that can galvanize the squad, they could yet escape danger. But if they lose again here, Puel’s job may be under serious threat.

Metz vs Saint-Etienne Head-to-Head

Historically, these sides have clashed 52 times, with Saint-Etienne winning 24 games and Metz winning 13. There have been 15 stalemates in this fixture.

Recent results between these sides favor Metz, who have won four of their last six meetings with Saint-Etienne.

Metz form guide: L-L-L-W-L

Saint-Etienne form guide: D-L-D-L-L

Metz vs Saint-Etienne Team News

Metz

Metz still have five players out with injuries, including influential defender Kiki Kouyate.

Injured: Kiki Kouyate, Lenny Joseph, Sikou Niakate, Ibrahima Niane, Manuel Cabit

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Saint-Etienne

Four of Claude Puel’s men are doubtful for this game, including goalkeeper Etienne Green.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Etienne Green, Timothee Kolodziejczak, Miguel Trauco, Alpha Sissoko

Suspended: None

AS Saint-Étienne @ASSEofficiel 🎙 Yvann #Maçon : " #FCMASSE est un match important. On y va pour faire un résultat. On a travaillé toute la semaine pour bien les jouer, bien les contrer. Il va falloir mettre tout ça en place ce samedi." 🎙 Yvann #Maçon : "#FCMASSE est un match important. On y va pour faire un résultat. On a travaillé toute la semaine pour bien les jouer, bien les contrer. Il va falloir mettre tout ça en place ce samedi." https://t.co/icZkArI7cB

Metz vs Saint-Etienne Predicted XI

Metz predicted XI (3-5-2): Alexandre Oukidja, Dylan Bronn, Jemerson, Matthieu Udol, Fabien Centonze, Pape Sarr, Kevin N’Doram, Vincent Pajot, Thomas Delaine, Nicolas de Preville, Farid Boulaya

Saint-Etienne predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Stefan Bajic, Mahdi Camara, Saidou Sow, Harold Moukoudi, Yvann Macon, Lucas Gourna-Douath, Yvan Neyou, Denis Bouanga, Ryad Boudebouz, Arnaud Nordin, Wahbi Khazri

Metz vs Saint-Etienne Prediction

This clash of strugglers will be hard to call, largely because both have been in diabolical form recently.

However, Saint-Etienne’s lack of firepower should mean an easier game for Metz’s flimsy defense, and they do have the capability of scoring goals themselves.

A tight home win is the prediction here.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Metz 1-0 Saint-Etienne

Edited by Shardul Sant