Metz vs Strasbourg Prediction and Betting Tips | August 17 2025

Newly promoted Metz welcome Strasbourg to the Stade Saint-Symphorien in their first fixture of the 2025-26 Ligue 1 season this Sunday.

Ad

Metz climbed back into France's top flight via the relegation play-off after finishing 3rd in Ligue 2 last year, condemning Reims to the drop in the process.

Strasbourg, meanwhile, finished in 7th place last season and will now enter this season's edition of the UEFA Conference League for the first time.

So can Metz return to Ligue 1 with a win, or will they be handed a reality check this weekend?

Metz vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Strasbourg's recent record against Metz is an imperious one. They have won their last five meetings with this weekend's opponents dating back to 2021, including their last three visits to the Stade Saint-Symphorien.

Metz largely impressed in their two-legged affair with Reims to earn promotion. After drawing at home, they were able to pick up a 1-3 win away after extra-time, sealing their return to the top flight after just one season outside.

Strasbourg's qualification for the UEFA Conference League was bittersweet, as they missed out on the Europa League on goal difference thanks to a stunning result on the final day. They were defeated by lowly Le Havre thanks to a 99th minute penalty, a result which also kept Le Havre in Ligue 1.

Despite only finishing 3rd in Ligue 2 last season, Metz actually lost the fewest number of games in France's second tier. They suffered just five defeats, two fewer than automatically promoted Lorient and Paris FC.

Prior to losing their final two games of the 2024-25 campaign, Strasbourg were on one of the strongest runs of form in Ligue 1. They put together a 12-match unbeaten streak between February 9 and May 3.

Strasbourg have once again been able to use their close links to Chelsea to gain some new talent for this season, loaning keeper Mike Penders, attacker Kendry Paez and defender Mamadou Sarr from the London giants.

Ad

Trending

Metz vs Strasbourg Prediction

Despite Metz being promoted back to Ligue 1 on their first attempt, they have not been greeted with a nice opening fixture by any means.

Not only did Strasbourg finish last season in excellent form overall, but they have one of the best up-and-coming managers in Ligue 1 in Liam Rosenior as well as some great young talent.

Add in Strasbourg's strong recent record against Metz, and everything points towards an away win here.

Ad

Prediction: Metz 0-2 Strasbourg

Metz vs Strasbourg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Strasbourg to win.

Tip 2: Game to be level at half-time - Yes (The last three matches between Metz and Strasbourg at the Stade Saint-Symphorien have been level at half-time).

Tip 3: Game to feature at least two goals - Yes (Five of Strasbourg's last six games last season featured at least two or more goals).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Scott M Newman Scott has been covering European and international football and MMA match previews at Sportskeeda since 2017. A Sportskeeda ‘Feature Writer of the Month’ award winner, he ensures to conduct thorough research before writing his articles via various reputable sources, and writing in the most simplistic manner possible is one of his biggest strengths.



Scott first started watching football a six-year-old with family during the 1990 World Cup. His favorite team is Tottenham Hotspur and Harry Kane is his all-time favorite player. Of late, he has been admiring Cristian Romero for playing a passionate and fiery brand of football. His all-time favorite manager is Terry Venables for creating an England team he could be proud of since he started following football. Although, his current favorite is Ange Postecoglou.



Seeing Eric Dier score the winning penalty in the shootout for England against Colombia in the 2018 World Cup brought him to tears and is his most memorable moment in football.



If Scott could change a rule in football, he’d remove offside decisions from VAR as he believes that offside was not introduced to catch an attacker who is a matter of millimeters out. Outside of writing, he follows UFC, works out, spends time with his dog, and travels. Know More