Metz vs Strasbourg Prediction and Betting Tips | September 24th 2023

Metz and Strasbourg will battle for three points in a Ligue 1 matchday six fixture on Sunday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 away victory over Lens. Joel Asoro's 37th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Strasbourg, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a four-goal thriller at home to Montpellier. They went into the break two goals behind courtesy of two strikes in the space of five minutes from Wahbi Khazri and Arnaud Nordin. However, a spectacular second-half fightback saw Les Bleu et Blanc halve the deficit through Benjamin Lecomte's 63rd-minute own goal, while Lebo Mothiba equalized six minutes later.

The draw left the Alsace outfit in 10th spot, having garnered seven points from five games. Metz sit in seventh place with eight points to their name.

Metz vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 126th meeting between the two sides. Metz have 51 wins to their name, Strasbourg were victorious on 38 occasions, while 36 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in January 2022 when Strasbourg claimed a 2-0 away win en route to Metz's relegation.

Metz are unbeaten at home in all competitions for over a year but have won just two of their last 12 Ligue 1 home games.

Strasbourg have won just two of their last 12 away Ligue 1 games, losing seven matches in this sequence.

Strasbourg are only one of two Ligue 1 sides yet to score a goal in the first half so far this season.

Metz vs Strasbourg Prediction

Metz and Strasbourg are historical rivals, disputing the so-called 'Derby de l'Est.' Metz were relegated two seasons ago but gained an instant promotion back to Ligue 1. They have started life well back in the top flight and are unbeaten across their first five games.

Strasbourg have also had a relatively solid start to the campaign and Patrick Vieira will be looking to build on his side's 15th-placed finish last season. However, their record on the road suggests this could be an uphill task.

This being a derby means both sides will up the ante and we are backing the hosts to nick a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Metz 2-1 Strasbourg

Metz vs Strasbourg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Metz to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals