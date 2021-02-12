Metz vs Strasbourg prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Metz play host to Strasbourg in a Ligue 1 fixture at the Stade Saint-Symphorien on Sunday.

Metz are currently in seventh place in Ligue 1, while Strasbourg have slipped in recent weeks and now sit in 16th.

Metz are aiming to return to winning ways and pick up three points, but Strasbourg are desperate to pick up their first win in some time.

Metz vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head

Metz saw their six-game unbeaten run come to an end last weekend at the hands of Saint-Etienne.

The loss was a shocking one, but Frederic Antonetti’s side then bounced back by defeating Amiens in the Coupe de France on Wednesday.

Metz remain one of the stronger sides in Ligue 1 though, with a remarkably tough defense. Only the top three have conceded less than their total of 22, with Tunisia’s Dylan Bronn starring in their three-man back line.

Meanwhile, Strasbourg opened 2021 strongly with three straight wins that saw them score seven and concede none.

Since then, however, they’ve slipped – picking up just two points from their last four matches.

Advertisement

Thierry Laurey’s side also suffered a disappointing defeat in the Coupe de France this week, slumping to a 0-2 loss against Montpellier.

History favors Metz here. They have not lost to Strasbourg in their last six meetings, although their most recent match ended 2-2 in December.

Metz form guide: W-W-D-L-W

Strasbourg form guide: D-L-D-L-L

#FCMRCSA [ 𝕊𝕠𝕦𝕥𝕚𝕖𝕟 ]



🪧 Jeudi matin, les Grenats ont découvert vos messages d'encouragement avant le derby en arrivant au vestiaire.



🎥 𝑅𝑒𝑡𝑜𝑢𝑟 𝑠𝑢𝑟 𝑐𝑒 𝑚𝑜𝑚𝑒𝑛𝑡 𝑑'𝑒́𝑚𝑜𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛👇 — FC Metz ☨ (@FCMetz) February 12, 2021

Metz vs Strasbourg Team News

Metz

Metz are still dealing with a number of injuries at the moment. Manuel Cabit and Ibrahima Niane are out with long-term issues. Meanwhile, this match will probably come too soon for Opa Nguette.

Vincent Pajot and Kevin N’Doram are also doubtful, although they could make the bench.

Injured: Manuel Cabit, Ibrahima Niane, Opa Nguette

Doubtful: Vincent Pajot, Kevin N’Doram

Suspended: None

Strasbourg

Strasbourg have three absentees for this match. Lebo Mothiba, Matz Sels and Mohamed Simakan are all expected to miss out with various injuries.

Injured: Lebo Mothiba, Matz Sels, Mohamed Simakan

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Advertisement

📁 #FCMRCSA I Exclu à Lyon, Adrien #Thomasson a écopé d'un match de suspension.

Le milieu du Racing ayant purgé sa peine ce mercredi face à Montpellier, il sera disponible ce dimanche pour le déplacement à Metz ✅ pic.twitter.com/tjcjlIjkkh — RC Strasbourg Alsace (@RCSA) February 12, 2021

Metz vs Strasbourg Predicted XI

Metz predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Alexandre Oukidja, Dylan Bronn, Kiki Kouyate, John Boye, Fabien Centonze, Habib Maiga, Pape Sarr, Matthieu Udol, Farid Boulaya, Vagner, Aaron Leya Iseka

Strasbourg predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Eiji Kawashima, Anthony Caci, Stefan Mitrovic, Alexander Djiku, Lionel Carole, Ibrahima Sissoko, Jean Eudes Aholou, Habib Diallo, Adrien Thomasson, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Ludovic Ajorque

Metz vs Strasbourg Prediction

This should be a closely-fought game as Strasbourg have the ability to score plenty of goals. However, Metz’s defense is one of the trickiest to break down in Ligue 1, and they already seem back on track following last weekend’s loss.

We expect a narrow home win in this encounter.

Prediction: Metz 1-0 Strasbourg