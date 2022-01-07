Metz vs Strasbourg prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

This Sunday sees Metz play host to Strasbourg in a Ligue 1 clash at the Stade Saint-Symphorien.

Metz are struggling for traction this season and currently sit in 18th place, while Strasbourg currently sit in 10th place.

Which of these sides will start their 2022 in strong fashion?

Metz vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head

Metz have struggled for form throughout the current season, and they have thus far lost nine of their opening 19 games.

They did end 2021 on somewhat of a high point, though, picking up only their third win of the campaign by defeating Lorient, and then securing a draw against a high-calibre opponent in the form of Lyon.

This match will be Metz’s first of 2022 after they were eliminated from the Coupe de France in December, so they will be hoping that they can really kickstart the second half of their season here.

Strasbourg, meanwhile, saw a strong six-game unbeaten run elevate them into the upper echelon of the table at the end of 2021.

They ended their year with a 0-2 defeat at the hands of Marseille, but have a game in hand on most of their rivals due to their match with Clermont being postponed.

Julien Stephan’s men fell to defeat against Montpellier last weekend in a Coupe de France tie, but a win here would definitely put them on the right foot moving into 2022.

The last time these sides faced off was September, and the game ended in a comprehensive 3-0 win for Strasbourg. It was their second win in a row over Frederic Antonetti’s side following a 1-2 win last season.

Metz form guide: L-L-W-L-D

Strasbourg form guide: W-W-L-W-L

Metz vs Strasbourg Team News

Metz

Metz have a number of players unavailable due to their involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations, while three players are out with injuries.

Injured: Manuel Cabit, Matthieu Udol, Kevin N’Doram

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Alexandre Oukijda, Farid Boulaya, Sofiane Alakouch, Boubakar Kouyate, Pape Sarr, Dylan Bronn, Habib Maiga

Strasbourg

The visitors have two players away at the AFCON tournament, while four others are also likely to miss out.

Injured: Maxime Le Marchand

Doubtful: Jean Eudes Aholou, Anthony Caci, Gerzino Nyamsi

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Habib Diallo, Alexander Djiku

Metz vs Strasbourg Predicted XI

Metz predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Marc-Aurele Caillard, Sikou Niakate, Jean-Armel Kana-Biyik, Jemerson, Fabien Centonze, Vincent Pajot, Boubacar Traore, Thomas Delaine, Amine Bassi, Nicolas de Preville, Ibrahima Niane

Strasbourg predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Matz Sels, Frederic Guilbert, Lucas Perrin, Ibrahima Sissoko, Karol Fila, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Sanjin Prcic, Dimitri Lienard, Adrien Thomasson, Ludovic Ajorque, Kevin Gameiro

Metz vs Strasbourg Prediction

With so many of Metz’s players unavailable for this game, it seems unlikely that they’ll be able to pull off a positive result in this match.

Strasbourg’s defense is not the strongest in Ligue 1, which should give the hosts a shot, but it’s hard to imagine a makeshift side keeping their visitors quiet for a full game.

Therefore an away win is the prediction.

Prediction: Metz 1-2 Strasbourg

Edited by Peter P