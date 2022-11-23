Mexico 0-0 Poland: 5 hits and flops from goalless Group C draw - FIFA World Cup 2022

Mexico went head-to-head against Poland in a 2022 FIFA World Cup Group C game that produced very few chances and ended 0-0 at the Stadium 974 in Doha on Tuesday, November 22.

Polish talisman Robert Lewandowski was isolated by the Mexicans, while Gerardo Martino's side were quite ineffective in possession as they struggled to create a clear-cut chance throughout the game.

FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer



Mexico vs Poland finishes in a scoreless draw What. A. Battle.Mexico vs Poland finishes in a scoreless draw What. A. Battle.Mexico vs Poland finishes in a scoreless draw 🇲🇽🇵🇱 https://t.co/GynWj8Ptnj

The North American country managed to conjure a half-chance before the half-time interval following a tame start to the game. Hirving Lozano, who brought his A-game to disrupt the left side of the Polish defense, whipped in a cross to find Alexis Vega. The forward headed back across goal, but Vega's attempt went narrowly wide off the far post corner.

Hector Moreno was all over Robert Lewandowski by pulling his shirt inside the penalty box. The referee awarded Poland a penalty after consultation with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in the 55th minute. Guillermo Ochoa brought in his famed World Cup superpowers to save a spot-kick from Lewandowski.

Wojciech Szczesny made an instinctive save from Henry Martin, whose deft flick from a lob pass from Edson Alvarez was not enough to break the deadlock. In the hopes of registering a last-gasp winner, Grzegorz Krychowiak unleashed a thunderous strike from long distance. However, the ball drifted slightly away from the crossbar and failed to hit the target.

Here's a look at five hits and flops from this encounter:

#5 Hit - Edson Alvarez

Edson Alvarez will be crucial to Mexico's hopes

Edson Alvarez was the best player on the pitch for Mexico by a country mile. The defensive midfielder had more than 60 touches on the ball and won seven duels in the middle of the park.

The talented defensive midfielder nullified the threat of Poland's in-form midfielder, Piotr Zielinski. El Tri manager Martino will be hoping for more of the same from Alvarez throughout the tournament. Lewandowski was constantly trying to unsettle him, but Alvarez got the better of him with and without the ball.

#4 Flop - Nicola Zalewski

Nicola Zalewski was not at his best

Nicola Zalewski failed to get the better of full-back Jorge Sanchez. He was substituted after the first half as he did not pose a threat against Mexico whatsoever. Along with erratic passing and poor retention of the ball, his ball-carrying ability did not threaten the opponents as well.

Poland were able to break away on a few counter attacks once Zalewski was taken off before the second half. Przemyslaw Frankowski, who replaced the Polish winger through the left wing, looked lively after coming on.

#3 Hit - Jesus Gallardo

Mexico v Poland: Group C - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The left-back was instrumental with his passing and tackling for Mexico. He completed 100 percent of long balls and won 75 percent duels to cap off a comprehensive display.

Jakub Kaminski's start gave him trouble during the opening moments of the game. However, Gallardo recovered from a subpar start to thwart the threat posed by Poland through their right flank.

#2 Flop - Robert Lewandowski

Mexico v Poland: Group C - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Robert Lewandowski failed to drive his side into the driving seat after missing a spot-kick in the 58th minute that proved to be a costly miss and forced his side to settle for a draw despite being a better side. The centre-forward was unable to affect the game as he struggled to link-up with his Polish teammates.

The Barcelona striker will be hoping for better service in the next two fixtures as they push for a place in the World Cup knockout stage.

#1 Hit - Guillermo Ochoa

Mexico v Poland: Group C - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The World Cup and Guillermo Ochoa is a match made in heaven. The Mexican shot-stopper proved his worth yet again by stopping a decisive spot-kick from Lewandowski to help his side avoid defeat on their opening day.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC OCHOA HAS DONE IT AGAIN IN THE WORLD CUP. OCHOA HAS DONE IT AGAIN IN THE WORLD CUP. https://t.co/GQzTGKnWRA

The 37-year-old goalkeeper was not tested much apart from that penalty. He looked assured with his distribution and initiated a few counter-attacks for El Tri. Mexico will seek Ochoa's help as they prepare to face Saudi Arabia and Argentina in their remaining fixtures of the World Cup group stages.

Get France vs Australia LIVE Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes