Mexico U20 vs Argentina U20 Prediction and Betting Tips | October 11th 2025

Mexico U20 will go up against Argentina U20 at the Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the 2025 FIFA U20 World Cup campaign. Both sides will be keen to get a result and book a place in the final four of the tournament.

Mexico progressed into the quarterfinals after getting a comfortable 4-1 win over host nation Chile in the round of 16 on Wednesday. The Mexicans finished in second place in Group C. El Tri have not made it past the quarterfinals of the under-20 World Cup since their third-place finish in 2011 and will be keen to end that run this year.

Argentina had a perfect group-stage run with victories over Cuba, Italy, and Australia before thrashing Nigeria 4-0 in the round of 16. They remain strong favorites to lift the trophy. The Little Onions have only lost one of their last 25 games going back to July 2024, and will be hoping to continue in such form as they go into their first quarterfinals since 2011.

Mexico U20 vs Argentina U20 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met on eight previous occasions going into Sunday's game. Mexico U20 have won two of those meetings, and three have ended in draws, while Argentina U20 have won the remaining three.

Mexico currently have the third-best offensive record in the U20 World Cup with nine goals scored in four games.

Argentina have the second-best offensive record in the tournament with 12 goals scored across four games and the second-best defensive record with only two goals conceded in those games.

El Tri's highest finish in the U20 World Cup came back in 1997 when they finished runners-up.

Argentina have won the World Cup on six occasions, most recently in the 2007 edition.

Mexico U20 vs Argentina U20 Prediction

Mexico are underdogs going into Sunday's game and will need to put in a special performance to get a win in normal time over their South American opponents.

The Albiceleste will rely on their stronger defensive record to secure the required result on Sunday, but will need to avoid complacency to prevent the game from going to extra time or penalties.

Prediction: Mexico U20 1-2 Argentina U20

Mexico U20 vs Argentina U20 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Argentina U20 to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of Argentina’s last eight games have featured more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in four of Mexico's last five games)

