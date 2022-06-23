Mexico U20 vs Haiti U20 Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd June 2022

Mexico U20 and Haiti U20 lock horns at the Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula, Honduras on Thursday to decide the winner of Group F at the 2022 CONCACAF U20 Championship.

Both teams have sealed their place in the knockout rounds after collecting six and four points each from two group matches so far.

Mexico thrashed Suriname 8-0 in their opening game before seeing off Trinidad and Tobago 5-0 in the next, giving them a staggering goal difference.

Haiti, meanwhile, were held to a pulsating 4-4 draw by the Soca Warriors in their first match but recovered to beat Suriname 3-0.

Trailing Mexico by two points ahead of their final group fixture, Wilfrid Montilas' side must win in order to progress as group winners, or else settle for second place.

Jovenes Futbolistas MX @Jovenesfutmx ¡MEXICO GANA POR GOLEADA!



Mexico sub-20 vence 8-0 a su similar de Suriname, buen partido de nuestros muchachos! ¡MEXICO GANA POR GOLEADA! Mexico sub-20 vence 8-0 a su similar de Suriname, buen partido de nuestros muchachos! https://t.co/okvfIYk9hW

The first-place winners will play Puerto Rico in the round of 16, while the runners-up will face off against Jamaica for a place in the last eight.

Mexico U20 vs Haiti U20 Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Mexico have scored 13 goals in the group stages, the most behind only the USA, who've wrapped up their group campaign already.

Mexico are the only side besides Honduras yet to concede a single goal in the tournament

Haiti and Mexico meet for the first time in the competition.

Tripotay Chanèl @TripotayChanel 0 - 3 Haïti

Éliminatoires Coupe Du Monde Indonésie 2023/JO Paris 2024...Ret Branhe pou plis Detay zanmi m yo Suriname0 - 3HaïtiÉliminatoires Coupe Du Monde Indonésie 2023/JO Paris 2024...Ret Branhe pou plis Detay zanmi m yo Suriname 🇸🇷 0 - 3 🇭🇹 Haïti Éliminatoires Coupe Du Monde Indonésie 2023/JO Paris 2024...Ret Branhe pou plis Detay zanmi m yo https://t.co/HhGQRtq6j4

After going out in the group stages of the competition for four editions in a row, Haiti have progressed into the knockout rounds for the first time since 2007.

Mexico could join Honduras as the only sides to win all three of their group matches. El Salvador, having won both their matches so far, are in the running for the distinction too.

Mexico U20 vs Haiti U20 Prediction

Mexico are steamrolling their way through the competition, looking utterly menacing while having no trouble defending.

Haiti are a strong attacking side too but can be exposed at the back, as Trinidad and Tobago did to them on the opening day.

The Caribbean outfit need a win here to top the group, as any other result will see them finish second and face Jamaica in the last 16.

However, Mexico have been too strong, and we expect them to win here.

Prediction: Mexico U20 2-1 Haiti U20

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at BetMGM SB

Mexico U20 vs Haiti U20 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Mexico

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far