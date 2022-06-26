Mexico U20 vs Puerto Rico U20 Prediction and Betting Tips - 25th June 2022

Mexico U20 and Puerto Rico U20 lock horns at the Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, on Sunday in the round of 16 of the 2022 CONCACAF U20 Championship.

Runners-up in the last edition four years ago, El Tri reached this stage by winning Group F after claiming seven points from three games.

After thrashing Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago with a combined score of 13-0, Luis Ernesto Pérez's side were held by minnows Haiti in their final group fixture.

The side have been defensively solid, and have still not conceded a goal in the competition so far.

Puerto Rico secured their berth in the knockout stages of the competition by winning Qualifying Group C.

Their road started off on a rocky note as FIFA awarded Saint Vincent and Grenadines a 3-0 victory against them for failing to observe COVID-19 protocols.

However, the Blue Hurricane beat Barbados 1-0 before following that up with a 6-0 demolition of Bermuda to win the group and seal their place in the tournament finals.

The winner of this tie will play either Canada or Guatemala in the last eight.

Mexico U20 vs Puerto Rico U20 Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have never met before in the competition.

Mexico are the only team besides Honduras to wrap up the group stages of their campaign without conceding a single goal.

El Tri scored the highest number of goals in the group stages (13) after only USA (15).

Mexico are looking to reach the quarter-finals of the championship for the second edition in a row.

Puerto Rico are playing in the competition for the first time since 2013.

Mexico U20 vs Puerto Rico U20 Prediction

Mexico U20 have looked absolutely menacing while running a tight ship at the back.

The side only took their foot off the gas in the last game to rest some of their players, which is the only reason El Tri drew with Haiti.

Puerto Rico also impressed in the qualifiers but haven't played since November last year. This lack of gametime could be a problem.

We expect Mexico to prevail and reach the quarters once more.

Prediction: Mexico U20 2-0 Puerto Rico U20

