Mexico vs Algeria prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendly 2020

Mexico welcome Algeria to the Kyocera Stadium in Hague, the Netherlands for a friendly match-up.

Although Mexico are the home team on paper, it is essentially a neutral venue. Tata Martino's Mexican side have grown into a very difficult-to-beat team in the past year or so, and they proved that in their last game against the Netherlands in a 1-0 away victory.

The Algerians themselves have a host of talented players and are enjoying one of the best phases in the history of the national team's existence.

Lifting the latest edition of the Africa Cup of Nations under the captaincy of Riyad Mahrez, Djamel Belmadi's men are arguably the continent's strongest team at the moment. All things taken into consideration, this friendly fixture between Mexico and Algeria should have a lot of end-to-end action.

Also Read: Manchester United fans pick Donny van de Beek as the best signing of the summer

Mexico vs Algeria head-to-head

Algeria have been defensively resolute with Mandi at his best

These two football fanatic nations have only met once in the past, way back in 1985. Mexico, the home team on that occasion, won the game comfortably with a scoreline of 2-0.

Advertisement

That result from 35 years back is unlikely to have any impact on the proceedings on Tuesday evening. If anything, the match should be a lot closer than it was in 1985.

Both Mexico and Algeria are in good form, with the former on a seven-game winning streak dating back to October 2019. Visitors Algeria have won four of their last five games. They have kept a clean sheet in all four of their aforementioned victories, and the Mexican forwards will most definitely have to work hard for a sight of goal.

Mexico form: W-W-W-W-W

Algeria form: W-W-W-L-W

Mexico vs Algeria Team News

Mexico

Mexico showed a lot of positive signs in their narrow 1-0 victory against the Netherlands in their previous match. A Raul Jimenez penalty was all it took to warrant a victory, and the Wolves striker should prove to be a menace to the Algerian defence. The midfield consisting of captain Andres Guardado has also thrived of late, but could be rotated in this fixture.

Advertisement

Veteran goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera kept a well earned clean sheet against the Netherlands, but could sit on the bench so that Hugo Gonzalez can feature instead.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Algeria

The Algerians fielded a pretty strong team in their away match against Nigeria last week, which they won 1-0. Captain Riyad Mahrez should continue to lead the side against Mexico, while striker Baghdad Bounedjah should return to the starting line-up after watching from the bench in their previous outing.

🇩🇿 Ramy Bensebaini scored his 4th international goal in 31 caps for Algeria to give Algeria the 1-0 win over Nigeria #TeamDZ pic.twitter.com/gQy8JYftTv — DZfoot English 🇩🇿⚽️ (@DZfoot_EN) October 11, 2020

AC Milan star Ismael Bennacer could start in midfield, while Sofiane Feghouli and Yacine Brahimi are expected to feature on the wings.

Injuries: Mehdi Zeffane, Zinedine Ferhat

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Mexico vs Algeria Predicted XI

Mexico Predicted XI (4-3-3): Hugo Gonzalez; Jesus Gallardo; Hector Moreno; Cesar Montes; Luis Rodriguez; Edson Alvarez; Jonathan dos Santos; Hector Herrera; Jesus Corona; Rodolfo Pizarro; Raul Jimenez.

Algeria Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alexandre Oukidja; Reda Halaimia; Aissa Mandi; Mehdi Tahrat; Ramy Bensebaini; Riyad Mahrez; Haris Belkebla; Said Benrahma; Yacine Brahimi; Sofiane Feghouli; Baghdad Bounedjah.

Mexico vs Algeria Prediction

Advertisement

Bounedjah could be back in the starting XI

Mexico have been in incredible form of late and it's really difficult to see them not prevailing in this friendly match. Algeria are capable of getting a result against just about any other nation on the planet.

At the end of the day, it might come down to which manager names a stronger line-up. Both defenses have been solid recently and in attacks, the two teams have a great deal of talent. However, picking the Mexicans to land a win seems like a safe bet to make, although Algeria should manage to grab a consolation goal in this fixture.

Prediction: Mexico 2-1 Algeria

Also Read: Bruno Fernandes clashed with fellow Manchester United players and manager Solskjaer during loss to Spurs