Mexico vs Australia Prediction and Betting Tips | September 9th 2023

Mexico and Australia go head-to-head at the AT&T Stadium in a mouth-watering friendly matchup on Saturday.

Jaime Lozano’s side head into the weekend fresh off the back of a superb charge to the 2023 Gold Cup title and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Mexico clinched their 12th CONCACAF Gold Cup title as they picked up a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Panama at the SoFi Stadium.

Prior to that, El Tri picked up six points from a possible nine to finish first in Group B, before seeing off Costa Rica and Jamaica in the first two knockout-stage ties to reach the final.

Mexico have now won six of their last seven matches, including a 1-0 victory over Panama in the CONCACAF Nations League third-place playoff.

Australia, on the other hand, continue to struggle for results as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Argentina on June 15.

Graham Arnold’s men have now lost three of their last four matches in all competitions, with March's 3-1 victory over Ecuador being the exception.

Australia, who are also on a run of two back-to-back away defeats, are currently 27th in the latest FIFA World Rankings, 15 places below Saturday’s hosts.

Mexico vs Australia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With two wins from the last five meetings between the sides, Australia hold the upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Mexico have picked up one win, which came in December 1970 when they beat the Socceroo 3-0 in a friendly fixture, while the spoils have been shared twice.

Australia have lost all but one of their last four away matches across all competitions, with their 1-0 victory over Tunisia in last November’s World Cup clash being the exception.

Mexico are unbeaten in four of their last five friendly matches, claiming two wins and two draws since November 2022.

Mexico vs Australia Prediction

Fresh off the back of their Gold Cup triumph, Mexico will head into the weekend with sky-high confidence. El Tri have home advantage in their favour and we fancy them picking up all three points in this one.

Prediction: Mexico 2-1 Australia

Mexico vs Australia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Mexico to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in Australia’s last 10 games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in seven of the visitors’ last eight games)