Mexico vs Bolivia Prediction and Betting Tips | May 31, 2024 

Mexico face Bolivia at Soldier Field on Friday (May 31) in a friendly. El Tri are set to play in the Copa America this summer for the first time since 2016 and will begin their preparations for the same this weekend.

They lost 2-0 to the USA in the CONCACAF Nations League final last time out and could have no real complaints after managing just one shot on target all game.

Meanwhile, Bolivia are set to participate in the Copa America next month, for the 21st consecutive time. They beat Andorra 1-0 in their most recent outing. Bolivar's Ramiro Vaca scoring the sole goal of the game after 13 minutes.

Following this game, La Verde face Ecuador and Colombia in friendlies before kicking off their continental campaign against the USA next month.

Trending

Mexico vs Bolivia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 12 meetings between the two teams. Mexico lead 9-1.

The two sides last faced off in a group stage clash of the 2015 Copa America, which ended goalless.

El Tri are unbeaten in last eight games in the fixture since 1999.

La Verde are 85th in the FIFA rankings,71 places behind Mexico.

Mexico vs Bolivia Prediction

Mexico have lost two of their last three games and have won just three of their last nine. They have won just one of their last five games on the road.

Meanwhile, Bolivia's latest result ended a run of back-to-back defeats. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams could see El Tri come out on top.

Prediction: Mexico 2-0 Bolivia

Mexico vs Bolivia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Mexico

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of their last eight meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just two of their last 11 matchups.)