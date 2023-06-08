Mexico vs Cameroon Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th June 2023

Mexico and Cameroon will lock horns in an international friendly at the Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday.

Mexico have remained unbeaten since losing 2-0 to Argentina in the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. A heart-breaking World Cup exit was followed by two wins and two draws.

They beat Guatemala 2-0 in an international friendly on Wednesday. Raul Jimenez converted from the spot in the 14th minute to give El Tri the lead before Roberto de la Rosa put the result beyond doubt for them.

The scoreline was perhaps a bit flattering to Mexico as Guatemala carved out quite a few chances as well. Mexico have the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals coming up later this month and are looking to get some wind in their sails ahead of it.

Despite crashing out in the group stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Cameroon did make a lasting impression in Qatar. After suffering a 1-0 loss to Switzerland in their group-stage opener, Cameroon held Serbia to a 3-3 draw before beating Brazil 1-0 in their final game.

They have since played four African Nations Championship matches, winning one, losing two and drawing one. This will be quite a long trip to the Snapdragon Stadium for Cameroon on Saturday and they could even suffer from a case of jetlag.

Mexico vs Cameroon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Mexico and Cameroon have clashed twice in the past. Mexico have won both games by a 1-0 scoreline.

In their last 10 outings, Cameroon haven't won or lost a game by more than one goal.

Mexico have won just three of their last eight matches. Those wins have come against Saudi Arabia, Suriname and Guatemala.

Mexico have managed to score at least one goal in each of their last five games.

Mexico vs Cameroon Prediction

The last two meetings between the two sides ended in 1-0 wins for Mexico. Cameroon are a tough side and it's difficult to dominate them. However, with jetlag likely to become a factor for Cameroon on Saturday, Mexico are likely to get the better of them once again.

Prediction: Mexico 1-0 Cameroon

Mexico vs Cameroon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Mexico

Tip 2: Game to have under 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Mexico to keep a clean sheet - Yes

