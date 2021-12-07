Mexico vs Chile prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2021

Mexico will face off against Chile in an international friendly at the Q2 Stadium in Austin on Wednesday. This will be the final game of the 18th annual MexTour, which sees the Mexican side play a string of friendlies in the United States of America.

Gerardo Martino's men will be looking to get some wind in their sails ahead of three 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in January. The game against Chile is non-FIFA date friendly. So both sides will field young teams as clubs are not obliged to send their players for it.

However, it's worth noting that Martino is under a lot of pressure after El Tri's recent losses. They have lost all of their last three matches which includes two 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Chile have also named a young squad for their two international fixtures in December. They conceded a 2-0 loss to Ecuador in their latest 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier.

Chile will play El Salvador on Saturday before they eventually face off against Argentina in the final phase of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Mexico vs Chile Head-to-Head

In the last 10 meetings between Mexico and Chile, both sides have two four games each. Two matches have ended as draws. The last time the two sides locked horns was in an international friendly in March 2019 when Mexico won the game 3-1.

Mexico form guide: W-W-L-L-L

Chile form guide: L-W-W-W-L

Mexico vs Chile Team News

Mexico

Arsenal youngster Marcelo Flores is among the notable call ups for Mexico. LA Galaxy defender Julian Araujo, who has switched from the US national team to Mexico, has earned a call up as well. The likes of David Ochoa, Haret Ortega and Alejandro Zendejas are all notable omissions.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Chile

Big stars like Alexis Sanchez, Arturo Vidal, Claudio Bravo and Eduardo Vegas, among many others, are missing from Chile's squad.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Mexico vs Chile Predicted Lineups

Mexico Predicted XI: Alfredo Talavera, Erik Aguirre, Jordan Silva, Israel Reyes, Salvador Reyes, Alfonso Gonzalez, Sebastian Cordova, Mauro Lainez, Emilio Lira, Eduardo Aguirre, Santiago Gimenez

Chile Predicted XI: Sebastian Pérez; Bruno Gutiérrez, Nicolas Díaz, Benjamin Kuscevic, Sebastian Vegas; Marcelino Nunez, Claudio Baeza, Victor Méndez; Joaquin Montecinos, Diego Valencia, Bastian Yáñez

Mexico vs Chile Prediction

There won't be much in this one. Both teams will be testing out young players and it's likely to be a cagey contest.

Prediction: Mexico 1-1 Chile

