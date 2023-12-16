Mexico vs Colombia Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th December 2023

Mexico will face off against Colombia at United Airlines Field in a friendly match on Sunday.

Mexico vs Colombia Preview

Mexico are set to play their only friendly match scheduled for the end of the year. They played two official games last month in the CONCACAF Nations League, defeating Honduras 4-2 on penalties to qualify for the semi-finals. Mexico will be using this friendly to prepare for the Nations League semi-final against Panama.

El Tricolor last faced Colombia in September 2022, also in a friendly match, losing 3-2. Their last success over Colombia dates back to September 2010 (1-0). Both teams’ head-to-head stats stand in a perfect draw, with each side winning eight times, drawing three and losing eight. Colombia won their last two clashes.

Colombia won the first of their two scheduled end-of-year friendly matches against Venezuela 1-0. Ferro scored an own goal before the break to hand Colombia the slim win over a Venezuelan side made up mostly of the U23 category. Colombia will be looking to put up a better showing after struggling in the first game.

Los Cafeteros will return to action next March in a friendly meeting against Romania taking place in Madrid ahead of the 2024 Copa América. Colombia have won the competition once in 2001. They finished third in the previous edition in 2021. Colombia will hope to finish the year without a defeat, boasting seven wins and five draws.

Mexico vs Colombia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Mexico have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches against Colombia.

Mexico have lost twice in their last 10 matches in all competitions.

Both teams have played 10 friendly matches, with Mexico winning twice, drawing three and losing five.

Colombia have scored six goals and conceded thrice in their last five matches in all competitions.

Mexico have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches while Colombia have won thrice and drawn twice.

Mexico vs Colombia Prediction

Fulham striker Jimenez Rodriguez has been Mexico’s main attacking threat this year, scoring four goals. He is expected to help his side in the fight for bragging rights.

Colombia shot blanks in their previous game, despite winning 1-0 through an own goal. The team’s top scorers for this year, Liverpool left-winger Luis Diaz and Werder Bremen striker, Borré, will likely miss this game like the previous one.

Mexico are expected to come out on top based on individual quality.

Prediction: Mexico 2-1 Colombia

Mexico vs Colombia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Mexico to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Mexico to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Colombia to score - Yes