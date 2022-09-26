Mexico vs Colombia Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th September 2022

Mexico and Colombia will lock horns for the first time in 10 years this Tuesday at the Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Mexico left it late against Peru in their latest outing as Hirving Lozano sneaked in a goal in the 85th minute to hand El Tri the win. Gerardo Martino's side struggled for the greater part of the game and only managed to register one shot on target. Fortunately for them, that ended up in the back of the net.

Mexico went three years without recording a victory over South American opposition prior to the game against Peru. They'll be happy to have snapped that streak. But the form of his players will worry Martino.

While they've held it together at the back, a lack of creativity and clinical finishing have curbed their effectiveness as a team in recent times.

Meanwhile, Colombia got off to a winning start under new head coach Nestor Lorenzo. The Colombians took the game to Guatemala from the get-go and their pressing and tenacity were rewarded as James Rodriguez fired them ahead in the 40th minute.

Luis Sinisterra, Rafael Santos and Yaser Asprilla got on the scoresheet as well for Colombia while Oscar Santis pulled one back for Guatemala in the dying embers of the game. Despite failing to qualify for the World Cup, Colombia will fancy their chances against Mexico.

Mexico vs Colombia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Colombia have beaten by Mexico only twice In the last 10 meetings between the two sides. They've won six times.

Colombia have won all of their last four games across all competitions.

Mexico have picked up just two wins in their last six matches.

11 of Mexico's 14 games in 2022 have been decided by a goal or fewer.

Mexico have not conceded more than a goal in any of their last five matches. They've conceded a total of two goals in this period.

Mexico vs Colombia Prediction

Colombia are in much better form than Mexico right now. Mexico are solid at the back but have not shown any inventiveness on the ball. They have been dull and could get blown away by Colombia on Tuesday.

Prediction: Mexico 0-1 Colombia

Mexico vs Colombia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Colombia

Tip 2: Game to have under 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Colombia to keep a clean sheet - Yes

