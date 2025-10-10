Mexico vs Colombia Prediction and Betting Tips | October 11th 2025

Mexico will face Colombia at the AT&T Stadium on Saturday in a friendly clash between the two nations. El Tri secured an automatic spot in next year's FIFA World Cup due to their status as one of the host nations and have scheduled a series of friendlies to build momentum for the global showpiece.
They faced Japan and South Korea in friendly action during the last international break, playing out a goalless draw with the former and a 2-2 draw with the latter, featuring goals from Raul Jimenez and AC Milan striker Santiago Gimenez.
Colombia, meanwhile, had mixed results in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers but picked up big wins in their final two matches to finish third in the table and secure their first appearance on the global stage since 2018.
Following Saturday's game, both sides will continue in friendly action, with Mexico set to play Ecuador while Colombia will take on Canada at the Sports Illustrated Stadium in New Jersey.
Mexico vs Colombia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 34 meetings between the two nations. Mexico have won 14 of those games while Colombia have won four fewer, with their other 10 contests ending in draws.
- The two sides last faced off in a friendly clash back in December 2023, which Colombia won 3-2 to record a third consecutive victory in the fixture.
- The two nations are closely ranked in the latest FIFA World Rankings, with Colombia sitting in 13th place and Mexico just behind in 14th.
- Mexico's last meeting against South American opposition came back in July 2024 when they faced Ecuador in the Copa America, with the group-stage clash ending goalless.
- Colombia also recorded their last meeting against North American opposition at Copa America 2024, facing Panama in the quarterfinals and winning 5-0.
Mexico vs Colombia Prediction
El Tri are undefeated in their last nine games across all competitions, picking up six wins in that period. Los Cafeteros are also in fine form at the moment, picking up two wins and three draws in their last five games.
Both sides are closely matched ahead of their weekend clash and should draw this one.
Prediction: Mexico 1-1 Colombia
Mexico vs Colombia Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of Mexico's last seven matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of Colombia's last six matches)